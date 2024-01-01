Maritime Resources drills 12 g/t gold over 28.0 metres, including 73.7 g/t gold over 4 metres at Hammerdown Gold Project, Newfoundland

Share this article

Maritime Resources Corp. [TSXV: MAE; OTC Pink: MRTMF] reported additional drill results from a grade control drill program at the Hammerdown Gold Project, Newfoundland. Hammerdown is located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador, near the towns of King’s Point and Springdale.

Highlights: 12.0 g/t gold over 28.0 metres, including 73.7 g/t gold over 4.0 metres starting at surface in drill hole HDGC-25-122; 46.6 g/t gold Au over 3.0m, including 69.4 g/t Au over 2.0m within 40m of surface in drill hole HDGC-25-112; 78.6 g/t Au over 0.5m in drill hole HDGC-25-110; 35.4 g/t Au over 1.0m drill hole HDGC-25-113; 11.4 g/t Au over 4.0m in drill hole HDGC-25-108; 5.4 g/t Au over 7.2m in drill hole HDGC-25 -116; 2.1 g/t Au over 7.0m in drill hole HDGC-25-106; 10.8 g/t Au over 1.0m in drill hole HDGC-25-102 and 7.1 g/t Au over 1.8m in drill hole HDGC-25-110 in an unmined pillar.

The latest drill results come from the western and central portions of the proposed Phase 1 pit area. The grade control program is designed to refine geological models and provide high-resolution data for the first year of proposed open-pit mining at Hammerdown. Notable assay results include drill hole HDGC-25-122 which intersected 12.0 g/t gold over 28.0 metres, including 73.7 g/t gold over 4.0 metres. Hole 122 is located 15 metres north of previously announced hole HDGC-25-038 which returned 43.6 g/t gold over 6.3 metres, including 127.5 g/t gold over 2.0 metres.

Additionally, HDGC-25-112 intersected 46.6 g/t gold over 3.0 metres, including 69.4 g/t gold over 2.0 metres, hosted within a large quartz vein containing semi-massive pyrite. Hole HDGC-25-104, located 10 metres east, returned a swarm of mineralized veins and quartz feldspar porphyry dykes (QFP) and altered mafic volcanics returning 5.89 g/t gold over 20 metres. The broad intersection in hole HDGC-25-104 is a 10-metre step-out of hole HDGC-24-006 that returned 11.1 g/t gold over 13.1 metres.

This cluster of thick, high-grade drill intercepts confirms the exceptional gold mineralization contained within a dense swarm of mineralized quartz veins and QFP dykes within a broader shear zone in the core of the Hammerdown Deposit. These results emphasize the high-grade nature and continuity of grade remaining in the Hammerdown deposit illustrating the signification value that remains.

The grade control drill program is now completed with 8,460 metres of diamond drilling in 273 drill holes. The program was designed to intersect the sub vertical mineralization on a 10m x 10m staggered pattern to maximize future ore extraction while minimizing ore losses and dilution. Drilling began in the southwest corner of the proposed starter pit which includes more waste rock than the core of the deposit. Assay results are pending for over 139 drill holes and will be released when received.

Maritime is focused on advancing the Hammerdown Gold Project in the Baie Verte District of Newfoundland and Labrador, a top tier global mining jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond gold circuit.

