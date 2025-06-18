Maritime Resources drills 26.1 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at Hammerdown Project, Newfoundland

Share this article

Maritime Resources Corp. [TSXV: MAE; OTC: MRTMF] provided an update for the Hammerdown gold project, located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador, near the towns of King’s Point and Springdale.

Highlights: Follow-up grade control drilling on the Wisteria zone locates additional high-grade mineralization at depth and confirms the folded nature of the mineralized vein system: 26.1 g/t gold over 3.2 metres in drill hole HDGC-25-280; 51.2 g/t gold over 0.9 metre in drill hole HDGC-25-277; 4.3 g/t gold over 8.0 metres, including 8.2 g/t gold over 3.8 metres in drill hole HDGC-25-279 and 1.2 g/t gold over 22.0 metres in drill hole HDGC-25-277. Construction activities resumed at Hammerdown with fire hazard rating now considered low.

“It’s encouraging to see that these north-south-orientated mineralized trends continue at depth within the proposed footprint of the Hammerdown project. We will be following up with additional drilling as part of a broader exploration program being planned for this fall that will focus on several high-priority targets near Hammerdown,” commented Garett Macdonald, president and CEO.

The 2025 definition drilling program at the Hammerdown project has increased the understanding of the structural controls on gold distribution across the deposit. As highlighted in the Maritime press release on June 18, 2025, recent drilling unveiled a distinct change in orientation of high-grade ore shoots that diverges from Hammerdown’s prevailing east-west trend. This newly identified feature exhibits substantial structural disruption caused by localized faulting and folding, marking a departure from the more continuous mineralization found elsewhere in the deposit.

This north-south-trending shear zone hosted mineralization prompted a strategic shift in drilling orientation to evaluate an underexplored direction along the deposit’s edge. The presence of cross-cutting structures and deformational features has proven critical in shaping both the high-grade Hammerdown gold veins and the broader Wisteria zone.

By investigating this structurally complex zone, the program has enhanced the geological understanding and opened new opportunities for resource growth at depth in the broad Wisteria mineralizing corridor. Upcoming drilling will aim to capture additional mineralization, including near-pit and in-pit ounces that earlier campaigns may have missed that could further unlock the deposit’s potential.

Key intercepts from the current program which entailed 310 metres of drilling in four drill holes reinforced this opportunity. Hole HDGC-25-280 was designed to test the depth extension of the high-grade intersection drilled in HDGC-25-274, which returned 34.4 g/t gold over 2.5 metres within a swarm of mineralized quartz veins. HDGC-25-280 intersected 26.1 g/t gold over 3.2 metres confirming the high-grade extension of the zone at depth.

Hole HDGC-25-277 was designed to intersect below drill hole HDGC-25-273 and returned 51.2 g/t gold across 0.9 metres in addition to encountering 1.2 g/t gold over 22 metres in Wisteria-style disseminated mineralization. Meanwhile, drill hole HDGC-25-279 targeted the western limb of the Wisteria zone, yielding broad intervals of quartz veining and disseminated mineralization with results of 4.3 g/t gold over 8.0 metres and 1.9 g/t gold over 3.5 metres. HDGC-25-278 planned to test the Wisteria zone encountered a heavy fault gouge at 41 metres and was abandoned due to technical issues.

Maritime is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Hammerdown gold project in the Baie Verte district of Newfoundland and Labrador, a top tier global mining jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay property, which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond gold circuit.

