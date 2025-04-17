Maritime Resources drills 5.5 g/t gold over 29.8 metres at the Hammerdown Gold Project, Newfoundland and Labrador

Share this article

Maritime Resources Corp. [TSXV: MAE; OTC Pink: MRTMF] reported additional drill results from a grade control drill program at the Hammerdown Gold Project. Hammerdown is located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador, near the towns of King’s Point and Springdale.

Highlights: 5.5 g/t gold over 29.8 metres, including 73.0 g/t gold over 1.5 metres in drill hole HDGC-25-177; 16.9 g/t Au over 2.5 m in drill hole HDGC-25-181; 7.7 g/t Au over 5.6 m in drill hole HDGC-25-160; 67.1 g/t Au over 0.9 m in drill hole HDGC-25-188; 14.8 g/t Au over 5.9 m and 17.0 g/t Au over 4.4 m in historical underground mining backfill in drill holes HDGC-25-189 and HDGC-25-175, respectively.

A total of 151 historical underground mining backfill samples collected during the grade control program representing 274 linear meters of drilling returned an average grade of 3.3 g/t gold.

The latest drill results cover the central portion of the proposed first year of open pit mining at Hammerdown. The grade control program continues to confirm the vein model and location of the historic underground workings while identifying additional mineralization between the high-grade veins, mine backfill material and remnant pillars.

Notable assay results include drill hole HDGC-25-177 which intersected 5.5 g/t Au over 29.8 metres, including 73.0 g/t gold over 1.5 metres related to a group of mineralized quartz veins and altered mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry (QFP) within the unmined crown pillar.

Drill hole HDGC-25-160 was drilled 20 metres south of drill hole HDGC025-177 and returned 7.7 g/t Au over 5.6 metres. Drill hole HDGC-25-188, located 20 m north of previously reported HDGC-25-118 (27.9 g/t Au over 1.0 m;, returned several high-grade gold intercepts. Highlights include 15.0 g/t Au over 1.4 m, 67.1 g/t Au over 0.9 m, and 14.6 g/t Au over 0.2 m.

The Hammerdown grade control program has identified high-grade gold mineralization within the historic backfilled stopes. Drill hole HDGC-25-189 returned 14.8 gpt Au over 5.9 m and HDGC-25-175 returned 17.0 gpt Au over 4.4 m. These results enhance the confidence in the mineralization surrounding and inside the previously mined out stopes at Hammerdown.

The backfill gold content is believed to be the result of a combination of the high historic mine cut-off grade as well as high-grade loss on mining material remaining during the cut and fill mining process. The potential quantity and grade of the backfill material are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient sampling to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain whether further sampling would result in the backfill material being delineated as a mineral resource.

The grade control drill program completed 8,460 metres of diamond drilling in 273 drill holes. The program was designed to intersect the sub vertical mineralization on a 10 m x 10 m staggered pattern to maximize future ore extraction while minimizing ore losses and dilution. Assay results will be released as they become available. Refer to original press release for complete assays.

Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond gold circuit.

