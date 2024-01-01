Masivo Silver drills Hole 5 at Boston Mine project, Nevada

Share this article

Masivo Silver Corp. [TSXV: MASS; OTC Pink: GNYPF] has completed hole No.5 at 322 feet at the Boston Mine project in Elko County, Nevada where the company is targeting its high-grade gold/copper skarn deposit. The drill core will be delivered to the certified lab for analysis this week with results expected in 6-8 weeks.

The commencement of drilling Hole No.6 will begin early next week where Masivo is targeting a depth of 300 feet. The objective of Hole No.6 is to test the strong historical IP anomalies that are interpreted to reflect sulfide mineralization that is part of the skarn geology. Based upon the results, a decision will be made as to expanding the IP survey over the rest of the property.

Hole No.1 had significant drill intercepts including 55 feet (drilled width) of 0.99% Cu, 1.52 g/t Au and 30.35 g/t Ag starting at 65 feet down hole.

Phase 1 drill program will be between 6-8 holes with the follow up of a Phase 2 Drill Program of an additional 8-10 holes.

The technical team has started discussions on a Phase 2 drill program, several new target areas are being discussed per the assay results on the Phase 1 program, we have not received assay results from Hole 2, 3 or 4 but are expected in the near future.

Masivo holds a $75,000 drill credit in Mexico and is continuing to discuss significant opportunities in Mexico and the USA to compliment the Boston Mine project. The Mexico projects would allow Masivo to drill in the winter months as the Boston mine can be challenging with winter storms.

“We are making great progress drilling here at the Boston mine and looking forward to assay results,” commented David Coburn, President and CEO of Masivo Silver.

Masivo is currently focused on advancing its exploration projects in Nevada and in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company’s mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day.

