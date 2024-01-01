Masivo Silver intersects sulfide mineralization at Boston Mine Project, Nevada

Share this article

Masivo Silver Corp. [TSXV-MASS; OTC Pink-GNYPF] reported that it has intersected visible sulfide mineralization on hole No.2, No.3 and No.4 at the Boston Mine, the company’s high-grade gold, silver and copper project in Elko County in Nevada.

Masivo Silver is in the process of drilling Hole No.5 and the core of holes 2, 3 and 4 has been sent to an independent lab for assaying, the company in expecting results in the next couple of weeks.

Drilled Hole Depths: Hole No.2: 456.05 ft; Hole No.3: 328 ft; Hole No.4: 400 ft.

“Hole No.2, 3 and 4 showed us visible sulfide mineralization in their core, this is great news, we are very excited to receive our assay results over the next couple of weeks,” commented David Coburn, President and CEO.

Masivo Silver is currently focused on advancing its exploration projects in Nevada, USA, and in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company’s mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day.

