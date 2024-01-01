Mawson Finland Limited Presents Downhole EM (DHEM) Geophysics: Multiple Deep Conductors Newly Identified at Rajapalot

Share this article

Mawson Finland Limited (“Mawson” or the “Company“) (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce results from downhole electro-magnetic “DHEM” geophysical surveys conducted at the Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland.

Highlights:

Results and interpretation from downhole EM surveys found multiple deep conductors at Rajapalot

Several strong conductors are located down-dip/down-plunge of both the Palokas and South Palokas zones suggesting gold-cobalt mineralization continues with depth

Additional deep conductors located along-strike from the Palokas Zone, ~500 metres to the north-east

Five conductive targets identified within/nearby to inferred resource area and ready to be drill-tested in this up-coming 2025 winter drill-season

Ms. Noora Ahola, Mawson Finland CEO, states:“We are very excited to report the results of our recent geophysics surveys at Rajapalot. We have identified several exciting targets in downhole EM surveys that suggest the gold-cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot continues with depth at Palokas and South Palokas, while further anomalies are also present in un-drilled areas close-by. We plan to conduct further EM geophysical studies at Rajapalot in the coming weeks in our lead-up to the 2025 winter drilling campaign, in addition to an approximate 600-hectare sub-audio magnetic “SAM” ground-survey presently being carried out over our high-grade Rompas gold project located 6 kilometres east of Rajapalot. We look forward to presenting the results of these additional surveys prior to the initiation of our winter drilling campaign planned to begin in January 2025.”

Downhole EM Results

Electromagnetic techniques were first used in 2013 by Mawson at Rajapalot with a helicopter-borne VTEMplus survey indicating the conductive nature of areas subsequently discovered to be the Palokas, South Palokas, The Hut, Terry’s Hammer, Rumajärvi, Raja and Joki zones of gold-cobalt mineralization. Due to the close association of gold-cobalt mineralization with pyrrhotite accumulations at the known mineralized occurrences at the Rajapalot project, detection of these sulfide-bearing mineral-systems with EM geophysical methods is achievable due to their associative, highly-reactive EM properties.

In this downhole EM campaign, five EM-loops were set-out in order to measure conductivity responses in the vicinity of 8 selected drillholes to explore for further nearby gold-cobalt mineralized rock-bodies at Rajapalot (refer to map in Figure 1). Five of 8 drillholes, corresponding to 3-EM loops (loops 1-3), were located around the Palokas and South Palokas zones of gold-cobalt mineralization, while 1 drillhole (loop 4) was located 400 metres north-east of Palokas, and 2 drillholes (loop 5) located on the northern margin of the Raja zone (refer to Figure 1 for drillhole, and EM-loop locations/survey layout).

At South Palokas, 2 strong EM conductors were located ‘off-hole’ to both the north and south of drillhole PAL0367 (loop 3) at the presently defined base of gold-cobalt mineralization. South Palokas conductive body “A” is found to the south of drillhole PAL0367, with the top of the conductor modelled at around -340mRL and continues for some 200 metres in the down-dip direction, while conductive body “B” is located to the north of drillhole PAL0367, with its top modelled at -370mRL and continues for a further 110 metres in the down-dip direction (refer Table 1, and to 3-D projections in Figure 2 and Figure 3). These results strongly suggest that further gold-cobalt mineralization may be present at depth at South Palokas.

At Palokas, a strong EM-conductive body is interpreted on the lower, northern margin of the mineralized zone, extending down-dip from PAL0200 (loop 3), with the top of this conductor modelled at -129mRL, continuing a further 135 metres in the down-dip direction. This modelled conductor initially appears coincident with the lower portions of the deeper areas of the Palokas mineralized zone however, it is interpreted to be separated from the main Palokas mineralized zone. The anomaly isn’t readily explained by simply enlarging the presently known geometry of the Palokas mineralized system down-dip with a northerly plunge and as such, these results suggest an additional lens of gold-cobalt mineralization may exist beyond the known limits of mineralization in the deeper areas of the Palokas zone (refer Table 1, and to 3-D projections in Figure 2 and Figure 3).

Two further loops were set-out in the Palokas and South Palokas area in order to search for conductive rocks in between Palokas and South Palokas zones of mineralization (drillhole PAL0352; loop 1), and to search the footwall zone to Palokas in light of the recent discovery of “New Lens” in the footwall area of South Palokas (drillholes PAL0072 and PAL0362; loop 2; refer to Figure 1). No conductive anomalies were observed in these areas beyond that of the signals detected from the known mineralized conductive bodies of both Palokas and South Palokas.

North-east of Palokas, approximately 400 metres along-strike, a further drillhole, PAL0073 (loop 4), was used to measure for the presence of deep conductive anomalies in the vicinity of this drillhole. A strongly conductive, 150m by 150m sized EM anomaly was modelled ‘off-hole’ to the north of PAL0073, approximately 220 metres below surface at the -50mRL (refer to Table 1, Figure 1, and 3D EM-plate model in Figure 4). These data suggest the presence of a potentially mineralized rock-system located approximately 450 to 600 metres along-strike, to the north-east of the Palokas zone.

A final loop was set-out in the Raja area, using drillholes PAL0171 and PAL0355 (loop 5; see figure 1). A smaller, 70m by 110m sized, ‘off-hole’ conductive anomaly was measured on the mid-northern margin of the Raja zone of gold-cobalt mineralization. Modelling of the conductive anomaly places a plate-anomaly in the footwall of the Raja zone of mineralization, only 30 metres below the known zone by approximately (refer to Figure 5). While this general area has received some drilling previously, no drilling has penetrated the specific area defined in the modelled EM plate, and as such presents a very compelling drill-target.

Geophysical Survey Parameters

The downhole EM (DHEM) survey was conducted by Finnish geophysics provider Geovisor Oy from Rovaniemi, using a Zonge ZT-30 transmitter system. The acquisition was measured using the EMIT Smartem24 receiver system with EMIT DHEM Digiatlantis probe that measures the decaying magnetic field with three orthogonal Fluxgate magnetometer sensors producing along hole (A-component), and two perpendicular components (namely U and V- components). For each loop configuration, the base frequency was tested, and the base frequency was altered from 0.25 Hz to 1 Hz. The EM response was stacked over 32,128 EM pulses depending on the base frequency and the observed signal strength. The used time windows scheme was SMARTem standard containing 39 to 43 time channels depending on the base frequency. All the holes were measured in one piece from the collar with surveys having 10 metre reading intervals. The modelling was done using Maxwell software, using plate models. All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

Technical Background

At Rajapalot, all examples of gold-cobalt mineralization are consistently located within highly-sheared and foliated wall-rocks adjacent to strongly hydrothermally altered, northwest to north dipping shear-zones. Mineralization is typically encountered as disseminated to semi-massive sulfide lenses (predominantly pyrrhotite and lesser pyrite ± cobaltite), hosted within strongly deformed and altered, mafic volcanic and volcaniclasitic stratigraphy of the upper portions of the Paleoproterozoic-aged Kivalo Group of the Peräpohja Greenstone Belt. Prospects with high-grade gold and cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot occur across a 3 km (east-west) by 2 km (north-south) area within the larger Rajapalot project area measuring 4 km by 4 km with multiple mineralized boulders, base-of-till (BOT). Gold-Cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot has been drilled to approximately 470 metres below surface at both South Palokas and Raja prospects, and mineralization remains open at depth across the entire project.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Thomas Fromhold, an employee of Fromhold Geoconsult AB, and Member of The Australian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG, Membership No. 8838). Dr. Fromhold is a “qualified person” as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Fromhold is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101 as he is a consultant of the Company.

About Mawson Finland Limited

Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company’s fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.

Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at mawsonfinland.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries

Please contact: Neil MacRae Executive Chairman at neil@mawsonfinland.com or +1 (778) 999-4653, or Noora Ahola Chief Executive Officer at nahola@mawson.fi or +358 (505) 213-515.

Forward-looking Information

SCHEDULE “A” – TABLES AND FIGURES



Figure 1: Locality map illustrating the drillhole, loop and interpreted conductors (modelled EM plates) of the DHEM geophysics campaign at Rajapalot. Background graphics is a TMI-image from a ground-based, 50 metre line-spacing magnetic survey.

Loop Conductor Drillhole Conductivity-thickness (s) Dimensions (Strike x Dip) Dip/Dip-direction Depth to top (mRL) Loop 1 NA PAL0352 – – – – Loop 2 NA PAL0072, PAL0362 – – – – Loop 3 South Palokas Deep “A” PAL0367 100 130m x 200m 48/333 -340m Loop 3 South Palokas Deep “B” PAL0367 110 120m x 110m 17/314 -370m Loop 3 Palokas Deep PAL0200 160 100m x 135m 34/330 -129m Loop 4 Hirvimaa PAL0073 150 150m x 150m 12/103 -50m Loop 5 Raja Footwall PAL0171, PAL0355 80 70m x 110m 44/326 -125m

Table 1: Results from the DHEM survey, with anomaly names and areas listed, their conductance, size, orientation and depth below surface (surface level across survey area is between ~+165m – +175mRL).

Figure 2: “Maxwell” 3D image of various interpreted and modelled conductive EM plates around the Palokas and South Palokas zones of gold-cobalt mineralisation. Strong, deep conductors are seen extending down-dip from both the Palokas (purple) and South Palokas (red) systems.

Figure 3: Long-section projection of the Palokas and South Palokas mineralized zones illustrating drill-intercepts, and results of the PAL0200-PAL0367 Loop 3 DHEM survey. Pink boxes are modelled plates projected onto the drilling long-section, demonstrating their vertical positions relative to extents of current drilling data. Red arrows demonstrate approximate direction of the geometry of the modelled conductive plates.

Figure 4: “Maxwell” 3D image of various interpreted and modelled conductive EM plates around the Hirvimaa area, located 400 metres to the north-east of the Palokas zone. A strong, deep, ‘off-hole’ conductor is found extending northwards from drillhole PAL0073. Shallow ‘in-hole’ conductors are also found however, these represent the occurrence of un-mineralized, but heavily conductive pyrrhotite-bearing graphitic rock-units.

Figure 5: “Maxwell” 3D image of interpreted and modelled conductive EM plates around the Raja zone of gold-cobalt mineralization. The Raja zone of mineralization is modelled with the larger red EM-plate, while a weaker and smaller ‘off-hole’ conductor (pink plate) is found 30 metres into the footwall below the Raja zone.

