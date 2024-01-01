MAX Power Mining identifies hydrogen “Fairways”, Saskatchewan, drilling planned

Share this article

MAX Power Mining Corp. [CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) provided the following corporate update as the company closes out 2024 with a rapidly growing pipeline of Canada’s premier Natural Hydrogen targets in Saskatchewan approaching the drill-ready stage.

Highlights: Large hydrogen anomalies, many associated with faults, have been identified through a MAX Power regional geochemical soil gas survey in southeast Saskatchewan with exceptional values as high as 914 ppm hydrogen.

Multiple data clusters from the soil gas survey, combined with hyperspectral readings, support MAX Power’s hydrogen formation and accumulation model for southern Saskatchewan, suggesting the presence of potential reservoirs hosting Naturally Occurring Hydrogen (NOH) at the Rider Project where permit applications covering broad areas have been approved with more approvals anticipated shortly.

In addition to the Rider Project, the MAX Power geological team over the past couple of months has delineated other major “Hydrogen Fairways” in Saskatchewan with further details to be announced early in the New Year.

Mansoor Jan, CEO, commented: “We are on track to become the first company to drill specifically for Natural Hydrogen in Canada, during Q1, and further build on our first-mover advantage. We are highly confident, after exhaustive studies, and given the advanced provincial policy framework in Saskatchewan vs. other Canadian jurisdictions, that Saskatchewan offers the best immediate opportunity for the discovery of Canada’s first commercial concentration of Natural Hydrogen, followed by many more. This low-cost, low-emissions alternative energy source right under our feet, through drilling, could revolutionize how we think about energy in North America at a time when affordability and energy security will be at the forefront of incoming new administrations in Ottawa and Washington in 2025.”

Mansoor added, “We take this opportunity to wish all of our shareholders and stakeholders a Merry Christmas and best wishes for a safe, healthy and prosperous New Year. We will begin a transformational 2025 for MAX Power in robust fashion in January.”

Summary of the Gas-in-Soil Study: Petro-Find is a soil gas sampling leader in Western Canada and has developed a proprietary system that captures highly accurate readings for hydrogen from specialized gas probes driven into soils (well into the C-Zone of the soil profile, approximately 2.5 feet).

The main purpose of the widelyspaced gas probe survey was to test the basin scale geologic model created by MAX Power. The results support the potential for commercial concentrations of Natural Hydrogen in southeast Saskatchewan, with drilling to target accumulations of high-grade hydrogen at depth. Similar to the production of other mobile resources such as helium, natural gas, crude oil and water, a Natural Hydrogen prospect requires 5 key factors in order to pool and concentrate: The right source rock(s); Migratory pathways; Trap; Reservoir; and Seal. All five are present at Rider. Without all of these key factors, the likelihood of commercial NOH concentrations being present would diminish.

Petro-Find noted in its report that “the geochemical soil gas survey consisting of 286 sampling points produced excellent results with the detection of major hydrogen anomalies…that represent reservoirs of hydrogen. Hydrogen is contemporaneous, meaning hydrogen reservoirs may not be exhausted with production as they may be constantly recharged. The rough correlation of geochemical soil gas and hyperspectral anomalies in this report suggests a new approach can be implemented in the exploration of hydrogen.”

Results were consistently and remarkably anomalous to highly anomalous across the board and included hydrogen values of 914 ppm, 849 ppm, 435 ppm, 327 ppm, 275 ppm, 207 ppm, 203 ppm, 172 ppm, 164 ppm, 156 ppm, 141 ppm, 139 ppm, 134 ppm, 131 ppm, 130 ppm, 117 ppm, 115 ppm, 108 ppm and 106 ppm.

The fact that MAX Power received such encouraging results in the subsoil near-surface reinforces the immense mobility of hydrogen and the potential for very high grades in concentrations at depth. Even with pervasive seals of the Prairie Evaporite and to a lesser degree the Mississippian-aged Watrous, some of the hydrogen still migrates upwards to the subsoil.

MAX Power is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through strategic alliances with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and European-based Larin Engineering HHC. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

