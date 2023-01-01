Max Resource defines two mineralized outcrops at Cesar, Colombia

58 mins ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Max Resource Corp. [TSXV-MAX; OTC-MXROF; FSE-M1D2] reported that two additional mineralized outcrops have been discovered at target AM-14, located on its mining concession within the AM district of its wholly owned Cesar copper-silver project in northeastern Colombia. In addition, the company has received the final data from the 10,000 line-km property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey.

The discoveries at AM-14 highlight the scale of potential deposits on the Cesar Copper-Silver Project: AM-14 lies along a 15-km corridor of high-grade, stratiform Copper-Silver mineralization.The 15-km corridor is parallel to the regional strike of the sedimentary rocks and has highlight grades of 24.8% copper and 230 g/t silver.

These discoveries bring the total number of outcrops at AM-14 to 7 and provide further confirmation that several horizons of stratiform mineralization are present within the sedimentary sequence in the AM District.

The Copper-Silver bearing outcrops are exposed up to 285m along strike and are up to 4.0m thick. There is strong evidence for continuity of mineralized layers between AM-14 and AM-07, a distance of 1.5-km.

Over 10,000 line-km high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey were collected. The survey area covers 114,650 km2 of prospective geology. Data analysis and a structural interpretation are underway with results expected in Q2.

“The exploration crews continue to expand the company’s latest copper-silver discoveries in multiple directions, confirming significant horizontal extents of multiple copper-silver horizons, duplicating the success at other AM targets, at the Conejo and at URU Districts,” said Brett Matich, CEO.

“Concentrated exploration in each of these three areas along 120-km of the CESAR Basin continues to expand the Copper-Silver mineralization footprint, strongly supporting Max’s geological model for CESAR as an analog to both Kupferschiefer in Poland/Germany and Kamoa-Kakula in DRC,” he concluded.

The Cesar Copper Silver Project comprises three districts: AM, Conejo and URU. Collectively the three contiguous districts stretch over 120-km in NNE/SSW direction.

In 2022, Max executed a 2-year co-operation agreement with Endeavour Silver Corp. [TSX-EDR; NYSE-EXK], which assists to expand its 100%-owned landholdings, Endeavour will hold an underlying 0.5% NSR.

The wholly owned Cesar project sits along the Colombian portion of the world’s largest producing copper belt (Andean belt), with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors (Glencore and Chevron).

In addition, Max controls the RT Gold project (100% earn-in) in Peru, encompassing a bulk tonnage primary gold porphyry zone, and 3-km to the NW, a gold bearing massive sulphide zone. Historic drilling in 2001, returned values ranging 3.1 to 118.1 g/t gold over core lengths ranging from 2.2 to 36.0m.


Share this article

More Stories

Surge Battery Metals posts highest grade lithium clay resource in the USA at Nevada North Project, Nevada

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Mawson Gold unit drills 6.1 g/t AuEq over 34 metres at Sunday Creek, Australia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

New Found Gold intersects 3.2 g/t gold over 43.8 metres at Queensway, Newfoundland

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Western Alaska Minerals up 17% on high-grade silver estimate

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Equinox Gold releases 2024 production targets

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Pampa Metals drills wide interval of copper mineralization at Piuquenes, Argentina

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Max Resource defines two mineralized outcrops at Cesar, Colombia

58 mins ago Staff Writer

Surge Battery Metals posts highest grade lithium clay resource in the USA at Nevada North Project, Nevada

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Mawson Gold unit drills 6.1 g/t AuEq over 34 metres at Sunday Creek, Australia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

New Found Gold intersects 3.2 g/t gold over 43.8 metres at Queensway, Newfoundland

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Western Alaska Minerals up 17% on high-grade silver estimate

4 hours ago Staff Writer
×