Mayfair Gold begins 2024 Environmental Field Program at Fenn-Gib Gold Project, Ontario

Share this article

Mayfair Gold Corp. [TSXV-MFG; OTCQB-MFGCF] announced the start the 2024 environmental field program in support of a potential environmental assessment for the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib project in the Timmins region of northeastern Ontario. The program is being managed by a multi-disciplinary group led by Environmental Applications Group Inc. of Sudbury, Ontario.

Mayfair’s president and CEO, Patrick Evans, commented: “This represents the fourth annual environmental field program at Fenn-Gib since Mayfair acquired the project in 2021. Environmental programs to date have confirmed that there are no species at risk within the Fenn-Gib project area. The 2024 field program will provide additional data to support a potential environmental assessment and future permitting for the Fenn-Gib project.”

Major elements of the 2024 field program include: Groundwater hydrogeology studies, including the drilling of 12 monitoring wells, logging of overburden, hydraulic testing, and seasonal water quality sampling; Surface water sampling and hydrology monitoring; Wetland evaluation and mapping; Terrestrial and aquatic wildlife monitoring; Geochemical testing; and Archeological surveys.

Reports on the results of the 2024 environmental field program are expected to be completed in Q1 2025 and will guide planning for the 2025 field program.

Mayfair Gold is focused on advancing the Fenn-Gib gold project, Mayfair’s flagship asset that currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces grading 0.93 g/t gold and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces grading 0.85 g/t gold at a 0.40 g/t gold cut-off grade).

The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500 metres. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

Share this article