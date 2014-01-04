Mayfair Gold drills 0.71 g/t gold over 371 metres at Fenn-Gib, Ontario

Share this article

Mayfair Gold Corp. [MFG-TSXV; MFGCF-OTCQB] released the latest set of drill results from the Fenn-Gib resource expansion and infill drill program. Mayfair’s 100%-controlled Fenn-Gib project, located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario, hosts a NI 43-101 open-pit-constrained Indicated Resource of 3.06 million ounces and an Inferred Resource of 310,000 ounces, with disseminated gold mineralization striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over more than 1.25 km and up to 300 metres wide at the west end.

Mayfair Gold president and CEO Patrick Evans commented: “Exceptionally wide intercepts of gold mineralization continue to be reported from ongoing infill and expansion drilling at the Fenn-Gib deposit. Holes FG22-294A and 298A, drilled on the same section, successfully extended significant gold mineralization well into the north side of the current conceptual open pit. Additional results from Fenn-Gib infill drilling are pending.”

Highlight drill results include drill hole FG22-298A that intersected 0.71 g/t gold over 371.0 metres, including 1.00 g/t gold over 71.0 metres and 0.91 g/t gold over 137.8 metres. FG22-294A intersected 11.43 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, including 64.15 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, 0.90 g/t gold over 121.7 metres, including 1.12 g/t gold over 45.5 metres and 1.56 g/t gold over 28.6 metres, 0.53 g/t gold over 42.4 (this last interval remains open downhole with assays pending).

The latest drill results continue to intersect significant gold mineralization building on the previously reported Fenn-Gib results, including hole FG22-253 that intersected 1.10 g/t gold over 366.7 metres from near-surface, including 4.12 g/t gold over 14.0 metres and 5.66 g/t gold over 16.0 metres and many other excellent assays.

Evans added: “Currently, two drill rigs are defining the full extent of the higher-grade Footwall Zone mineralization located immediately to the northwest of the Fenn-Gib deposit. A third drill rig is executing the open-pit geotechnical program in support of Mayfair’s planned pre-feasibility study, which is scheduled to begin shortly and expected to be completed in H2 2023.

“On the Fenn-Gib North Block, approximately 102 line-km of IP geophysical surveys were completed on Grid A, successfully defining five new compelling coincident IP chargeability and resistivity drill targets. The IP survey on Grid B over the Footwall Zone gold trend is expected to be completed by month end. Results from the geophysical programs will guide further drill programs.”

Additional drill results from the infill, expansion and step-out drill program will be announced as they are received.

The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of approximately 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300 metres. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fen-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

