Mayfair Gold drills 1.4 g/t gold over 65 metres at Fenn-Gib, Ontario

Mayfair Gold Corp. [MFG-TSXV; MFGQB-OTC] reported further results from the Fenn-Gib expansion drill program, which is primarily focused outside of the current conceptual pit-constrained resource. Mayfair’s 100%-controlled Fenn-Gib Project, located in the Timmins region of northeast Ontario, hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated Resource of 2.08M ounces with disseminated gold mineralization striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over 1.25 km and up to 300 metres wide at the west end.

Patrick Evans, president and CEO, commented: “The Fenn-Gib deposit continues to return excellent results from the expansion drill program. The 80,000-metre Phase 1/2 drill program was completed last month and we remain on track to report an update NI 43-101 mineral resource for Fenn-Gib during the current quarter. The fully funded 30,000-metre Phase 3 drill program is progressing with three drill rigs. Subject to continuing success, a further resource update could be completed in Q1 2023.”

Highlighted drill results include drill hole FG22-237A that intersected 0.78 g/t gold over 193.2 metres. FG22-238 intersected 0.86 g/t gold over 123.2 metres. FG22-241A intersected 1.29 g/t gold over 34.0 metres. FG22-242 intersected 1.40 g/t gold over 65.0 metres.

The expansion drilling continues to intersect significant gold mineralization, building on the previously reported Fenn-Gib Expansion Zone results, including: hole FG21-148 which intersected 101.0 metres of 0.88 g/t gold, including 51.7 metres of of 1.16 g/t gold; hole FG21-149 intersected 101.9 metres of 0.75 g/t gold, including 18.0 metres of 1.77 g/t gold; hole FG21-150 intersected 65.5 metres of 1.18 g/t gold, including 10.0 metres of 4.24 g/t gold; hole FG21-153 intersected 233.0 metres of 1.05 g/t gold, including 84.0 metres of 1.83 g/t gold, and also including 25.5 metres of 4.70 g/t gold.

FG21-206 intersected 0.93 g/t gold over 134.2 metres, including 1.31 g/t gold over 78.3 metres, and hole FG21-213 intersected 1.02 g/t gold over 92.7 metres. Hole FG21-190 intersected 0.59 g/t gold over 158.0 metres, including 1.07 g/t gold over 34.0 metres, hole FG21-217C intersected 0.77 g/t Au over 184.5m, including 0.98 g/t gold over 62.0 metres and 1.31 g/t gold over 18.8 metres, and hole FG22-223 intersected 1.21 g/t gold over 112.1 metres, including 3.04 g/t gold over 31.5 metres.

Additional drill results from the infill, expansion and step-out drill program will be announced when received.

Mayfair is focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project, the company’s flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces grading 0.921 g/t gold and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces grading 0.618 g/t gold. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25 km with widths ranging up to 300 metres. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fen-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.





