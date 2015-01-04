Mayfair Gold drills 1.44 g/t gold over 49.5 metres at Fenn-Gib, Ontario

Share this article

Mayfair Gold Corp. [MFG-TSXV; MFGCF-OTCQB] reported further drill results from the higher-grade footwall zone located approximately 100 metres north of the Fenn-Gib gold deposit.

Mayfair’s 100%-controlled Fenn-Gib project, located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario, hosts a NI 43-101 open-pit-constrained indicated mineral resource estimate of 3.38 million ounces gold grading 0.93 g/t gold, and an inferred mineral resource of 160,000 oz gold at 0.85 g/t gold. The near-surface Fenn-Gib gold mineralization is broadly disseminated, striking east-west on the Pipestone fault over more than 1.5 km, and is over 500 metres wide at the west end.

Mayfair Gold president and CEO Patrick Evans commented: “The Fenn-Gib pit-constrained deposit is a high-quality cornerstone asset with highly favorable geology capable of delivering industry-leading gold recoveries with standard flowsheet options. Beyond that, ongoing drilling at the footwall zone and contact zone discoveries immediately adjacent to the Fenn-Gib deposit continues to identify wide zones of higher-grade gold mineralization.

“Step-out drilling supported by two drill rigs has so far extended the strike of the outcropping footwall zone to more than 500 metres, remaining open both to the northeast and southwest, and confirmed continuity to a depth of more than 600 m. Mayfair expects to report a maiden underground footwall zone resource in early 2024.”

Highlight drill results include drill hole FG23-345 that intersected 1.44 g/t gold over 49.5 metres, including 9.20 g/t gold over 2.5 metres and 2.92 g/t golf over 3.0 metres.

FG23-304 intersected 1.46 g/t Au over 25.9 m, including 14.32 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 3.0 g/t Au over 3.5 m and 5.88 g/t Au over 1.9 m. FG23-314 intersected 2.19 g/t Au over 17.1 m, including 13.67 g/t Au over 2.0 m. FG23-326 intersected 3.67 g/t Au over 8.0 m, including 6.47 g/t Au over 4.2 m, including 19.89 g/t Au over 0.9 m.

The latest drill results continue to intersect significant gold mineralization building on Mayfair’s previously reported footwall zone drill results that included: FG21-139 intersected 1.94 g/t Au over 38.0 m, including 4.06 g/t Au over 15.0 metres and other encouraging drill results.

The footwall zone target consists of multiple mineralized zones hosted primarily in the footwall mafic volcanic assemblage, located immediately north of the Fenn-Gib deposit striking in a northeasterly direction and with a steep northerly dip. Mineralization consists of bleached, buff-altered (silica-albite-carbonate alteration), pillowed mafic volcanic with pyrite ranging from 2% to over 20%.

Metallurgical testwork on a footwall zone underground composite sample indicated favorable performance, with whole ore cyanidation yielding 94.2% gold extraction at a P80 60-micrometre grind and 48-hour leach time from a head grade of 4.15 g/t gold with 2.5% S2.

Additional drill results from the infill, expansion and stepout drill program will be released as they are received.

The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5 km, with widths ranging over 500 metres. The gold-mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fen-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

