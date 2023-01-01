Mayfair Gold drills 27.6 g/t gold over 2.1 metres at Fenn-Gib, Ontario

Share this article

Mayfair Gold Corp. [TSXV-MFR; OTCQB-MFGCF] reported further results from the higher-grade Footwall zone located approximately 100 metres northwest of the Fenn-Gib gold deposit.

Mayfair’s 100%-controlled Fenn-Gib project in the Timmins region of northeast Ontario hosts a NI 43-101 open-pit constrained indicated mineral resource estimate of 3.38 million ounces (Moz) gold grading 0.93 g/t Au and an inferred mineral resource of 160,000 oz Au at 0.85 g/t Au.

The near-surface Fenn-Gib gold mineralization is broadly disseminated, striking east-west on the Pipestone fault over more than 1.5 km and is over 500 metres wide at the west end.

Patrick Evans, president and CEO, commented: “The 3.38 Moz Fenn-Gib deposit is a high-quality anchor asset with very favourable geology, capable of delivering industry-leading gold recoveries with standard flowsheet options. Resource drilling on the Footwall zone discovery immediately adjacent to the Fenn-Gib deposit continues to identify wide zones of high-grade gold mineralization. Drilling has so far extended the strike of the outcropping Footwall zone to more than 500 metres, remaining open to both the northeast and southwest, and confirmed continuity to a depth of more than 600 metres.”

Evans added: “Drilling resumes this week, with one of the three drill rigs positioned approximately one km to the southwest of currently defined Footwall zone mineralization, where past drilling at the G101 target intersected 4.47 g/t Au over 13.2 m in hole C4-3 and 4.42 g/t Au over 3.35 m in hole C4-5. Stepout drilling will test the potential continuity of mineralization between the Footwall zone and G101.”

Highlight drill results include: FG23-351 intersected 2.19 g/t Au over 16.8m, including 3.28 g/t Au over 7.0m and 3.21 g/t Au over 2.0m. FG23-353 intersected 2.10 g/t Au over 16.0m, including 4.07 g/t Au over 3.0m. FG23-359 intersected 27.60 g/t Au over 2.1m, 3.64 g/t Au over 5.0m and 3.70 g/t Au over 3.2m. FG23-361 intersected 16.47 g/t Au over 2.3m. FG23-366 intersected 6.23 g/t Au over 2.9m, including 15.80 g/t Au over 0.9m. FG23-368 intersected 3.14 g/t Au over 10.0m including 15.94 g/t over 1.0m.

The latest drill results continue to intersect significant gold mineralization building on Mayfair’s previously reported Footwall Zone drill results that included: hole FG21-139 intersected 1.94 g/t Au over 38.0m, including 4.06 g/t Au over 15.0m. FG21-166 intersected 1.42 g/t Au over 66.0m, including 3.4 g/t Au over 19.2m, including 6.20 g/t Au over 9.2m. A lower zone in hole FG21-166 returned 1.02 g/t Au over 34.0m, including 11.49 g/t Au over 1.0m; FG21-170 intersected 37.51 g/t Au over 2.6m and 59.05 g/t over 1.0m; hole FG21-186 intersected 2.31 g/t Au over 30.0m, including 6.58 g/t Au over 7.0m. FG21-188 intersected 25.93 g/t Au over 1.5m, 1.37 g/t Au over 25.5m including 5.4 g/t Au over 5.0m; FG21-203 intersected 2.70 g/t Au over 15.0m; including 4.04 g/t Au over 9.0m, including 7.18 g/t Au over 4.0m; FG21-215 intersected 2.88 g/t Au over 49.0m, including 6.53 g/t Au over 17.5m and FG22-218 intersected 0.71 g/t Au over 92.0m, including 2.15 g/t Au over 10.0m. A lower zone returned 2.40 g/t Au over 47.4m, including 3.83 g/t Au over 4.7m and 5.26 g/t Au over 6.6m and 6.78 g/t Au over 7.0m. FG23-300 intersected 2.05 g/t Au over 16.2m, including 3.72 g/t Au over 6.2m and hole FG23-328 returned 15.65 g/t Au over 1.5m and 7.94 g/t Au over 7.0m and hole FG23-344A intersected 4.72 g/t Au over 30.0m, including 6.59 g/t Au over 19.6m. FG23-304 intersected 1.46 g/t Au over 25.9m, including 14.32 g/t Au over 1.0m and 3.0 g/t Au over 3.5m and 5.88 g/t Au over 1.9; FG23-314 intersected 2.19 g/t Au over 17.1m, including 13.67 g/t Au over 2.0m; FG23-326 intersected 3.67 g/t Au over 8.0m, including 6.47 g/t Au over 4.2m including 19.89 g/t Au over 0.9m and FG23-345 intersected 1.44 g/t Au over 49.5m, including 9.20 g/t Au over 2.5m and 2.92 g/t Au over 3.0m.

Metallurgical tests conducted on a Footwall Zone underground sample showed excellent metallurgy.

Additional drill results from the infill, expansion and step-out drill program will be announced when received.

The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6. 2023 of a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade. The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fen-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

Share this article