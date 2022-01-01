McFarlane drills 22.17 g/t gold over 1.27 metres at West Hawk, Manitoba

Share this article

McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. [MLM-NEO] provided an update on the progress made at the company’s West Hawk Lake property in Manitoba, near the Ontario-Manitoba border. The first two drill holes of McFarlane’s 3,000-metre drill program conducted this year have successfully intersected the historic Waverly Raise Zone and expanded the zone laterally with intersections in both MLWH-22-01 and MLWH-22-02.

Drilling highlights of Waverly Raise Zone include hole MLWH-22-01 that intersected two zones: 22.17 g/t gold over 1.27 metres, including 49.4 g/t gold over 0.55 metres and 9.85 g/t gold over 1.62 metres. MLWH-22-02 intersected a single zone of 9.88 g/t over 1.0 metre.

Past drilling (2012) highlights in Waverly Raise Zone include hole CSM WH-12-05 that intersected 24.68 g/t over 2.6 metres. CSM WH-12-07 intersected 19.55 g/t over 1.3 metres.

The intersections have expanded upon the previous drilling program conducted by Canadian Star Minerals Ltd. (CSM) in 2012 at the Waverly Raise Zone, outlined in the Technical Report. The drill program has expanded the Waverly Raise Zone for a total length of 150 metres with the Waverly Raise Zone remaining open to depth and discovery of additional shoots along the established structural corridor and IP geophysics trend.

McFarlane initiated a 3,000-metres drill program at West Hawk Lake in January 2022 to confirm past reported gold mineralization and to follow up on geophysical targets. Assay results from the first six holes have been received from the 15-hole program (which includes one abandoned hole). The drill program has confirmed prospective trends established by previous drilling and the recently completed IP survey, which outlined a number of favourable trends and anomalies.

Drilling has intersected zones of sheared and altered quartz monzonite with local sections of quartz veining mineralized with fine pyrite, arsenopyrite and locally minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite. Gold mineralization often occurs within these more mineralized intervals. Thin mafic dikes frequently intrude these sheared sections and the dikes are subsequently sheared, altered and mineralized.

Because insufficient drilling has been conducted to determine true width, the results are reported as core length. Results from the remaining nine holes of the drill program have been submitted to the lab and will be reported upon completion.

McFarlane is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the High Lake mineral property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and the West Hawk Lake mineral property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border. In addition, McFarlane holds the McMillan and Mongowin mineral property located 70 km east of Sudbury and holds options to purchase the Michaud/Munro mineral property 115 km east of Timmins.





