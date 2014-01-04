McFarlane drills 9.82 g/t gold over 9.75 metres at High Lake, Ontario

Share this article

McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. [MLM-NEO] provided an update on the progress made at the company’s High Lake property in Ontario, near the Ontario/Manitoba border. A technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 with respect to the High Lake and West Hawk Lake properties is available under the company’s profile on SEDAR.

Drilling has intersected 9.82 g/t gold over 9.75 metres. Included in this intersection is 117 g/t of gold over 0.55 metres, 17.6 g/t of gold over 0.49 metres and 12.0 g/t of gold over 1.00 metre. A higher grade gold interval from 29.62 to 35.0 metres returned a grade of 15.35 g/t gold over 5.38 metres. This was all part of hole MLHL-22-28 which was a near-surface hole drilled to a depth of 63.0 meters. The intersection of mineralization started at a depth of 17.8 metres from surface and extended to 24.0 metres depth. Noted in this intersection were two distinct visible gold occurrences in the diamond drill core.

Hole MLHL-22-28 was an unplanned hole drilled as a follow-up to MLHL-22-01 where gold mineralization was intersected. Hole MLHL-22-01 intersected 0.6 metres of 6.6 g/t gold approximately 34 metres from surface. On the same mineralized trend hole, MLHL-22-02 intersected 10.7 g/t gold over 1.00 metre, approximately 61.5 metres from surface.

“We are pleased that the early part of the drilling program has returned some significant gold intercepts. Our plan is to continue to drill off the Purdex Zone where we believe more opportunity exists to intersect additional gold mineralization,” said Bob Kusins, Vice President of Geology for McFarlane.

The first five drill holes of McFarlane Lake’s 8,000 to 10,000-metre drill program, started in November this year, have successfully intersected high grade at the Purdex Zone in MLHL-22-01, MLHL-22-02, MLHL-22-03, MLHL-22-16 and MLHL-22-28 confirming the expected high grade based on the existing historical resources.

Drilling on the first section has outlined a steeply-dipping vein system occurring within a structural zone at or about the contact between quartz-feldspar porphyry and mafic volcanics.

The Exploration Program, which started early in November, consists of ground geophysical data collection and its interpretation, accompanied by an 8,000 to 10,000-metre program of diamond drilling. A key focus is the Purdex Zone at the property, which has only been tested to a depth of 100 metres and has significant potential for adding compliant gold ounces. We expect the drilling campaign to be complete in the new year, with assay results being released as the program progresses and final results issued later in 2023.

Results from the remaining holes of the drill program will be released when available

The High Lake property, like McFarlane’s West Hawk Lake property, has historical gold resources. These resources are non-compliant under NI 43-101 and total 270,000 tonnes grading 9.83 g/t gold.

McFarlane is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the High Lake mineral property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and the West Hawk Lake mineral property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border. In addition, McFarlane holds the McMillan and Mongowin mineral property located 70 km east of Sudbury and holds options to purchase the Michaud/Munro mineral property 115 km east of Timmins.





