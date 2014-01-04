McFarlane Lake Mining drills 9.2 g/t gold over 26.4 metres at High Lake, Ontario

Share this article

McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. [MLM-NEO] has provided a further update on the progress made at the 100%-optioned High Lake property in Ontario, near the Ontario/Manitoba border. McFarlane completed 46 holes totaling just over 10,000 metres and is awaiting assays for a handful of holes.

Drilling in hole MLM-22-45 intersected a broad mineralized zone of 9.20 g/t gold over 26.4 metres from 292.1 to 318.5 as measured in drill core length from surface, including 15.43 g/t gold over 4.6 metres. The elevation of the broader intersection was -285.3m below surface.

“The Purdex Zone continues to deliver world-class gold intersections both near surface and at depth. Our High Lake property hasn’t seen this intensity of drilling in its history but has proved if you are willing to do the work, the gold mineralization is there to be found,” said Mark Trevisiol, CEO of McFarlane Lake Mining.

The mineralized zone in hole MLM-25-45 was comprised of altered mafic volcanics and quartz-feldspar porphyry intruded by numerous quartz-tourmaline veins. The zone occurs at the contact between the metasediments and mafic metavolcanics.

“Follow-up drilling in drill hole MLHL-22-45, above previously reported drill hole MLHL-22-06 (24.96 gpt Au over 14.9m), has confirmed the widening and high-grade nature of the Purdex Zone in this area,” said Bob Kusins, Vice President of Geology at McFarlane. “We look forward to continuing exploration on our prospective target areas and developing a compliant resource on the Purdex Zone.”

The company released previous drill results showing attractive gold mineralization at High Lake on December 12, 2022, January 9, 2023, January 25, 2023, February 7, 2023, and February 28, 2023.

“As we wrap up a successful exploration program in the field, we continue to see high-grade intersections in our assays and are eager to see the results of the final holes to be returned,” said Roger Emdin, COO of McFarlane. “We look forward to the work of developing and publishing a technical report that includes a mineral resource for the Purdex Zone on our High Lake property later this year.”

Results from the remaining holes of the drill program will be released when they are available.

McFarlane is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the High Lake mineral property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and the West Hawk Lake mineral property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border.

In addition, McFarlane holds the McMillan and Mongowin mineral property located 70 km west of Sudbury, which hosts the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine. McFarlane also owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property situated 115 km east of Timmins along the so-called Golden Highway. All properties are 100%-optioned.





