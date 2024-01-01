Medaro Mining drilling at Lac La Motte lithium project, Quebec

Share this article

Medaro Mining Corp. [CSE: MEDA; OTC: MEDAF; FSE: 1ZY] has begun a diamond drilling program on the company’s Lac La Motte lithium property, located in the Val d’Or area of Quebec, Canada. The company has engaged Forage Pelletier Ltd., based in Chapais, Quebec, to conduct the program, which is expected to consist of 1,000 to 1,500 metres of NQ-size diamond drilling. Medaro may increase the meterage of the program, depending on the availability of additional funds.

In 2023, Medaro completed a satellite imaging technology (SIT) survey on the property, which identified prospective lithium exploration targets running in a north-south direction along fault contact zones. This survey was aimed at locating the source of a spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulder discovered on the property during prior fieldwork conducted by the company in 2023, which returned an assay of 5,380 parts per million (ppm) lithium (equivalent to 1.15% lithium oxide).

A reconnaissance sampling program completed on the property in May 2024 refined the selection of drill targets for the program.

Michael Mulberry, CEO, said, “We are excited to launch this drilling program at Lac La Motte. Our earlier exploration work, including the discovery of a high-grade, lithium-bearing pegmatite boulder, has provided us with strong drill targets. The program represents a critical next step in advancing the project as we work towards unlocking its full potential. The Val d’Or region is known for its rich mineral resources, and we are optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The company holds options over the Darlin, Rapide, Lac La Motte and CYR South lithium properties in Quebec, and the Yurchison uranium property in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan. The company owns the James Bay Pontax project in Quebec and the Superb Lake lithium property in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

