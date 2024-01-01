Medaro Mining planning exploration for Yurchison uranium property, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Medaro Mining Corp. [CSE: MEDA: OTC: MEDAF; FSE: 1ZY] posted its exploration plans for a winter program at its Yurchison uranium property in Saskatchewan. The program is anticipated to commence within the next 45 days.

Geological prospecting, mapping, and sampling of the various rock types located on the property will be aided by ground radiometric surveying using handheld gamma-ray spectrometers and scintillometers. The primary goals of the field program will be to determine the hose-rock and/or structural control of previous identified radioactive mineral occurrences, explain the surficial expression (if any) of the VTEM conductors, and ultimately locate additional zones of uranium mineralization and/or radioactivity along prospective zones.

The Yurchison property lies approximately 95 km south of Rabbit Lake and the McClean Lake uranium mines, along the southeastern boundary of the Athabasca Basin. The Yurchison project area is accessible via Highway 905, an all-weather highway that runs through the middle of the Property. Access to the south-west and north-east areas of the property would be accomplished with a helicopter.

Commenting on this start of the program Medaro Mining’s CEO Michael Mulberry said, “We are excited to launch this program at our Yurchison Lake project. Our earlier exploration work, including the discovery of Uranium indicators, has provided us with targets and look to expand on them. This program represents a critical next step in advancing the project as we work towards unlocking its full potential. The Athabasca Basin region is known for its rich mineral resources, and we are optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Medaro Mining holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; Darlin, Rapide and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec; and Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin Saskatchewan. The company owns 100% of the current Lac Lamotte claim block. Medaro is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

