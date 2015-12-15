Melkior Resources drills 6.9 metres of 77.4 g/t gold at Carscallen property, Ontario

Share this article

Melkior Resources Inc. [TSXV: MKR; OTC: MKRIF] has arranged an upcoming follow-up exploration drill program at the Carscallen gold property in Timmins, northern Ontario. The six-hole drill program has been designed with a total of approximately 1,725 metres to focus on expanding the strike and down-dip continuities of the north-northwest-south-southeast trend, 1010 zone structural corridor, which includes testing new gold opportunities at the Northwest prospect, all located about 25 km west of the city of Timmins.

Exploration program highlights: Follow-up drilling on the discovery of a significant bonanza gold intercept extending the 1010 zone at depth, from hole MKR-24-002, which intersected 77.4 g/t gold over 6.90 metres, including 445 g/t gold over 1.20 metres at the 1010 South.

Maiden exploration drilling at the Northwest prospect, an unexplored area 500 m north of 1010 gold showings, which has the same geophysical magnetics and IP chargeability/resistivity signatures as gold mineralized zones at Carscallen property.

Drill holes are also being designed to follow up and expand the Zam Zam and Shenkman zones, which together represent a combined strike length of over 800 metres. These zones have returned several notable historical intercepts, including CAR-19-03A at 23.5 g/t gold over eight metres; CAR-20-05: 25.7 g/t Au over six metres and CAR-71-2011: 5.1 g/t Au over 13.25 metres.

The drill permit application for the proposed drilling was filed with the Ontario government and is waiting for approval.

Keith James Deluce, director, stated: “Following the excellent results from the recently completed drill campaign at Carscallen property, the company is excited to announce follow-up targets at 1010 zone. The 1010 structural mineralized corridor, which includes the Northwest prospect area, has the potential to extend over 1,500 metres in length, like the Zamzam-Jowsey-Shenkman zone. This is an exciting exploration target not only to test high-grade ore shoots at depth but also to probe a potential new zone that is largely untested by drilling.”

The 1010 gold zone consists of multiple zones of anastomosing, shear-hosted, quartz-sulphide veins, which are locally enveloped by silica-albite-sericite altered stockwork breccia mineralization on the surface. The gold zones are often steep dipping (greater than 75 degrees) and exhibit pinch and swell attitude, reaching over 500 metres in length in a northerly direction. The gold mineralization with excellent gold grades has coincident strong alteration, structure-controlled magnetic zones that overlap with IP chargeability and resistivity. These typical geophysical responses are common in most of the gold showings at the Carscallen property.

In a north-south longitudinal section, the mineralization at 1010 gold zone appears to be folded, where the 1010N is plunging to the north while the 1010S has a low southerly plunge. Resent surface exploration work is focused on testing new gold opportunities along strike and expanding the well-developed gold-bearing mineralization outside the main Zamzam-Jowsey-Shenkman zones, with additional high-grade ore shoots along series of repeating gold mineralized shears like the 1010 zone.

The Northwest zone is an unexplored area about 500 metres north of 1010 gold showings, characterized by overlapping clusters of gold-in-soil anomaly, mod-high magnetics and coincident moderate IP chargeability and resistivity.

Two shallow drill holes MKR-25 (05-06) at about 250 metres deep was planned to test the gold mineralization potential in the area.

Melkior Resources is an exploration-stage resource company operating in mining jurisdictions across Quebec and Ontario.

Melkior’s flagship projects include the Carscallen project, the Beschefer East project, the Genex project and the Val d’Or project. These projects are strategically located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, known for hosting significant gold and base metal deposits.

Share this article