Meridian Mining drills 0.7% CuEq over 31.3 metres at Cabacal, Brazil

Meridian Mining U.K. Societas [MNO-TSXV; MRRDF-OTCQB; 2MM-FSE] intersected the strongest zone of layered gold mineralization, with CD-128 returning multiple visible gold occurrences between 70.2 metres and 73.3 metres, within the Southern Copper zone (SCZ) hosted by a broad package of copper-gold VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) mineralization at the Cabacal project, Brazil. The Cabacal Mine’s historical data indicates that some of the copper-gold VMS layers included garnet-rich bands hosting visible gold which reported some of the highest gold grades.

Meridian is also reporting further results from the Cabacal Northwest Extension (CNWE). CD-110’s gold only layer has assayed 31.3 Metres of 1.0 g/t gold, 0.1% copper from 20.2 metres with a high-grade zone of 10.4 metres of 2.3 g/t gold from 32.5 metres. The CNWE’s drilling continues along and across strike, where further visible gold has been intersected by CD-127; assays are pending. These results show good continuity of the western extensions to the CNWE’s newly defined gold trend. Drilling is ongoing with further results pending.

Highlights include intersecting the strongest layer of visible gold within the Cabacal Mine. Infill drilling in the Cabacal Mine returns new zone of abundant visible gold. Hole CD-128 returned strongest visible gold intersection from the Southern Copper Zone (SCZ). There are multiple coarse gold intervals within copper-gold VMS layer between 70.2 to 73.3 metres.

CNWE’s western trend of gold overlaying copper-gold VMS mineralization extended further. CD-110 assays confirm good continuity in new CNWE western structure. CD-110 assays include: 31.3 metres of 0.7 % CuEq from 20.2 metres. The gold only structure returned 26.4 metres of 1.1 g/t gold and 0.1 g/t silver from 20.2 metres, including: 10.4 metres of 2.3 g/t gold and 0.1 g/t silver from 32.5 metres.

High grade-gold overprinting structure assays include 10.0 g/t gold over 0.80 metres from 34.2 metres (sample: CBDS14660); 8.6 g/t gold over 0.75 metres from 37.65 metres (sample: CBDS14665); and Lower VMS layer of 24.4 metres of 0.4% zinc, 0.1% copper, 0.1 g/t gold and 1.0 g/t silver from 53.7 metres. CNWE’s mineralization is open with further visible gold drilled.

Dr. Adrian McArthur, CEO and President, said, “Confirmation drilling has delivered strong visual results from within the Cabacal Mine’s SCZ. CD-128 has cored a particularly wide interval of abundant visible gold, which has been dispatched for priority analysis.”

CD-110 is an infill hole between the CD-099 and CD-113 and includes a broad zone of gold mineralization, also hosted a sub-vertical overprinting structure. This gold interval projects above the underlying VMS mineralization horizon. CD-110’s results confirm good grade continuity, returning 31.3 metres of 0.7% CuEq from 20.2 metres, including: 10.4 metres of 1.6% CuEq from 32.5 metres.

High grade-gold overprinting structure assays including 10.0 g/t gold over 0.80 metres from 34.2 metres. Results again confirm a wide footprint of mineralization extending beyond the narrow projection previously modelled from the wide spaced vertical drilling. The lower VMS horizon reported 24.4 metres of 0.2% CuEq from 53.7 metres. There were signs of strengthening zinc mineralization, with a peak assays of 4.2% zinc over 0.45 metres.

Results from ongoing resource definition drilling at Cabacal continuing to extend upside potential for the CNWE. The first results from drill holes CD-113 and CD-099 in the western structure have indicated potential for a strong new western trend and gold overprint. Infill drilling is continuing and has shown signs of further strike extensions to this trend, with visible gold recorded in the correlative sequence of CD-127 at a depth of 69.8 metres within a broader package of altered mine-sequence stratigraphy.

CD108 – a CNWE cross-strike infill hole drilled further down-slope 50 metres southeast of CD-099. This hole continued to intersect a mineralized copper-gold halo associated with the mineralized mine sequence stratigraphy: 22.9 metres of 0.2% CuEq from 8.5 metres; and 27.0 metres of 0.4% CuEq from 36 metres.

This position will also continue to be tested along strike. A peak assay of 1.5 g/t gold over 1 metre from 40.0 metres (CBDS14050) may be indicative of a structural position.

Southern Copper Zone assay results: Hole CD-107, a SCZ infill hole covering an area of wider historical data coverage, confirmed the continued presence of a broader lower grade halo and higher grade mineralization around a void intersected between 55.0 and 58.7 metres; 22.0 metres of 0.2% CuEq from 11.0 metres; and 32.0 metres of 0.4% CuEq from 43.0 metres, including 7.8 metres of 1.1% CuEq from 52.0 metres (void included).

True widths are approximately 80-90% of core.

