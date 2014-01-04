Metallica Metals hunting for PGM mineralization at Sammy Ridgeline, Ontario

Share this article

Metallica Metals Corp. [MM-CSE; MTALF-OTCQB; SY7P-FSE] reported field mapping and prospecting work completed across its Sammy Ridgeline project in the Thunder Bay North district of Ontario has uncovered the potential to host both Mid-Continent Rift (MCR) related platinum group metal (PGM) and spodumene (lithium) pegmatite dike mineralization.

The 2022 exploration program at Sammy Ridgeline also identified several target areas with significant potential to host base metal mineralization. The project is comprised of two claim blocks flanking Clean Air Metal’s Thunder Bay North (TBN) Project.

The potential for PGM mineralization has been identified through the discovery of numerous ultramafic intrusions across the West Block of the Project. These ultramafic intrusions are interpreted to be the same lithology that hosts the neighbouring Escape Lake and Current Lake PGM Deposits.

The potential for spodumene mineralization has also been identified through the discovery of pegmatite dykes, often up to 10 metres in width. Significant assay results from mineralized grab samples at various showings on the Project include 1.05% copper, 0.99% molybdenum, 5.71% lead, 0.48% uranium and 25.7 g/t silver.

Aaron Stone, CEO of Metallica Metals commented, “Our 2022 field mapping and prospecting program at Sammy Ridgeline has identified varying geological environments with significant potential to host several types of mineralization such as base metals, PGMs, and spodumene, which is a major source of hard rock lithium. Additional mapping and prospecting, trenching and channel sampling, and geophysical surveys will be required to develop a deeper understanding of the geology and amount of mineralization on the Project.”

Highlights: Metallica completed prospecting and geological mapping which discovered a network of ultramafic intrusions across the Sammy Ridgeline West Block. MCR related ultramafic conduits are known to host significant Ni-Cu-PGM mineralization in the immediate area, with the Sunday Lake discovery and TBN deposits neighbouring the property.

Trace amounts of chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization were found within the ultramafic rocks, as well as some elevated levels of chromium (Cr), which has been noted by neighbouring Clean Air Metal’s to be a significant indicator element for MCR related intrusions. Parts of the Escape and Current Lake deposits on the TBN Project have been noted to pool at the bottom of the ultramafic conduits. The presence of sulphide mineralization coupled with strong background Cr levels suggest the potential for PGM-bearing massive sulphide at the base of the newly discovered Sammy Ridgeline ultramafic bodies. Also discovered across the Sammy Ridgeline West Block were multiple outcropping pegmatite dykes. Dykes were noted to be up to 10 metres in width. With the discovery of these dykes, a real potential for lithium mineralization exists across the property.

Further work is required to determine the composition of these dykes and their ability to host spodumene mineralization.

High-grade polymetallic results that produced up to 0.99% Mo, 1.05% Cu and 25.7 g/t Ag were obtained from a known molybdenum showing located along an important fault that trends through Clean Air Metal’s TBN Project and onto the southern portion of the Sammy Ridgeline East Block.

The Sammy Ridgeline Project is contiguous to the Clean Air Metals Thunder Bay North Project. The Thunder Bay North Project is host to two significant deposits, Current Lake and Escape Lake, which together comprise an underground-constrained mineral resource estimate with an Indicated Resource of 14.5 million tonnes at 1.58 g/t Pt and 1.54 g/t Pd (8.12 g/t PtEq) and an Inferred Resource of 8.1 million tonnes at 0.67 g/t Pt and 0.69 g/t Pd (4.07 g/t PtEq).

The Sammy Ridgeline Project is also adjacent to the Impala Canada Lac des Iles PGM Mine. The Lac des Iles Mine contains proven and probable mineral reserves of 40.9 Mt averaging 2.31 g/t palladium for 3.04 Moz of contained Pd.

The company has commenced important relationships with local First Nations groups in the Thunder Bay region. Talks between the groups in regards to work permit applications across the two Sammy Ridgeline blocks are progressing well. Metallica applied for the two work permits during the 2022 field season and they remain pending while discussions continue. Planned work includes trenching programs in areas requiring follow-up work to further investigate mineralization potential.

The company will continue to work on securing exploration permits with plans to achieve the following: bedrock stripping and mapping; channel sampling; detailed geological mapping; ground geophysical survey to delineate extents of potential PGM-bearing sulphide mineralization; prospecting blitz in lithium pegmatite target areas identified during the 2022 campaign.

Metallica Metals is currently exploring and developing its Starr Gold-Silver Project, and Sammy Ridgeline and Richview Pine PGM projects, all located adjacent to advanced mining projects in the Thunder Bay Mining District of northern Ontario.





