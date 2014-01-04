Metallis intersects 0.43 g/t AuEq over 205.1 metres at Kirkham, British Columbia

Share this article

Metallis Resources Inc. [MTS-TSXV; MTLFF-OTCQB; 0CVM-FSE] reported assay results from drill hole KH22-46, the first hole from the 2022 exploration program at its 100%-owned Kirkham property situated in the prolific Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia, a region known worldwide for the past-producing Eskay Creek and Snip gold mines, Seabridge’s KSM porphyry deposits, and Newcrest Mining’s Brucejack and Red Chris mines.

Fiore Aliperti, president and CEO, commented: “I am happy to say the geological team achieved their goal of proving the extension of the porphyry copper/gold zone in the South Cliff area beneath the well-mineralized intersections known from previous drilling. Not only did the season’s first hole hit, but more importantly it confirms that grade extends to depth.”

He added, “What this hole highlights is that the mineralized system extends over 150 metres below the hole above it, more than 300 metres below surface, and that it remains open to depth and along strike. The critical factor here is the continuity of the system, which is something to be excited about.”

Highlights included drill Hole KH22-46 intersected 106.9 metres of 0.54 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq), including a higher-grade section of 37.7 metres of 0.85 g/t AuEq, both within a broader intercept of 205 m of 0.43 g/t AuEq.

The 106.9-metre intersection indicates that the mineralized zone in the South Cliff area is continuous over at least 300 metres from surface and that it remains open vertically; and KH22-46 shows continuity of the system along strike at the South Cliff area for a distance of approximately 500 metres, and it forms a key part of the larger 4-km-long Cliff-Miles porphyry corridor.

The program was focused at the South Cliff area of the Cliff-Miles porphyry corridor, with an objective to test for higher-grade extensions of copper and gold mineralization beneath the well mineralized drill intersections of holes KH17-08, KH18-16 and KH19-30, which returned the best results from the Kirkham Property to date.

The assay results from KH22-46 show that the mineralized porphyry gold/copper system has been extended approximately 150 metres below hole KH18-16 which cut 118 metres of 0.80 g/t AuEq from surface.

The tabular Feeder Zone within the South Cliff area now exceeds 500 metres in length, is approximately 100 metres thick and extends to a depth of over 300 metres below surface.

Assay results from the next hole, KH22-47, are pending. This hole was designed to test the mineralized zone 150 metres below KH22-46. Several similar feeder zones proximal to the Adam Fault have been intersected in each of the identified fault-blocks along the 4 km-long Cliff-Miles porphyry corridor.

The 106 km2 Kirkham property is located about 65 km north of Stewart, B.C., in the heart of the Golden Triangle’s prolific Eskay (Sulphurets) Camp. The property is contiguous to the Garibaldi Resources E&L Nickel Mountain Project to the north and Eskay Mining to the east.

It is located along a strategic geological boundary – the “Red-line” exposed on the western margin of the Eskay Rift system and is prospective for multiple mineral deposit types.





