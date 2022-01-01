Metals Creek drills 2.64 g/t gold over 27.9 metres at Dona Lake, Ontario

Share this article

Metals Creek Resources Corp. [MEK-TSXV; MCREF-OTCQB; M1C1-FSE] reported additional diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-027 from the phase 3 diamond drill program at the 100%-optioned Dona Lake gold project Pickle Lake district, northwest Ontario.

Results from drill hole DL22-027 continue to further define high grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings at the past-producing Dona Lake gold mine. This hole intersected the main zone stratigraphy 368 metres below surface and returned a core length intercept of 5.18 g/t gold over 5.33 metres (403.45-408.78 m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 2.64 g/t gold over 27.90 metres (399.95-427.85 m).

Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1% to 4% with local pyrite. Magnetite-rich sections with local pyrrhotite stringers are also present. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, alteration consists of strong hornblende and grunerite with local garnet alteration.

This phase 3 diamond drill program has successfully defined additional high-grade gold mineralization south of the Dona Lake mine workings. Deeper drilling targeting main zone stratigraphy below the lowermost mine workings has further extended high grade gold mineralization down plunge to a vertical depth of 753 metres from recently reported drill hole DL22-025, returning a high-grade down hole intercept of 8.11 g/t over 9.51 metres. This hole represents the deepest hole to date on the Dona Lake property with gold mineralization remaining open at depth.

Drill intercepts are core lengths and are believed to be 70-80% of true thickness.

Assays are pending for four drill holes at Dona Lake. In addition, assays from Ogden drilling will be released once they are received and complied.

The Dona Lake gold project was optioned from Newmont Corp. [NGT-TSX; NEM-NYSE], previously Newmont Goldcorp, and is located in the Pickle Lake greenstone belt, which is host to several historical mines, including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the town of Pickle Lake. The project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past-producing Dona Lake mine.

Metals Creek has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland.

Share this article