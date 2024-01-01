Metals Creek to drill Shabaqua Corners Project, Ontario

Share this article

Metals Creek Resources Corp. [TSXV-MEK; FSE-M1C1] reported that a diamond drill rig has been mobilized to the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property (SCGP).

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to the Delta Resources [TSXV-DLTA] Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

This first ever drill program will Target high-grade channel sampling of 29.4 g/t gold over 0.6 metres and 29.1 g/t gold over 0.7 metres from Main Zone as well as channel sampling of 1.04 g/t gold over 18.70 metres at the newly discovered Echo Zone.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO stated, “Our exploration team as had tremendous success during the 2023 field season generating quality drill targets for this inaugural drill program. We are all extremely excited to get the drill turning and seeing what this property holds in store.”

Drill results will be released once results are received and compiled.

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 km west of Delta Resources drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t gold over 31 metres (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta’s ground 390 metres east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t gold over 8 metres (Source: Delta Resources Website).

Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corp. [TSX-NGT; NYSE-NEM], including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of northwestern Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the company’s website.

Sample highlights from Shabaqua Corners Gold Project included 29.40 g/t gold over 0.60 metres, 29.12 g/t over0.75 metres, 42.80 g/t (grab), and 45.00 g/t gold in the Main Zone and other encouraging assays.

Grab samples at the Echo South Zone returned 51.00 g/t gold. A grab sample in the Western Shear zone returned 18.50 g/t gold and other excellent assays.

