Miata Metals intersects gold at two more targets at Sela Creek Project, Suriname

Share this article

Miata Metals Corp. [CSE: MMET; FSE: 8NQ; OTCQB: MMETF] reported significant drill results from two different targets at its Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname. Results include near-surface, high-grade mineralization in hard rock at the Puma Target and wide mineralized intervals at depth at the Golden Hand Target, further demonstrating the district-scale potential of Sela Creek.

Highlights: Drilling at the Puma Target yielded another shallow high-grade intercept in 25DDH-SEL-030 of 5.3 metres at 6.57 g/t gold from 37.3 metres in hard rock, including 2.5 metres at 13.10 g/t gold from 37.7 metres and 0.5 metres at 51.16 g/t gold from 39.7 metres.

The intercept projects to a surface adit approximately 60m away that has previously yielded grab samples of up to 194.2 g/t gold.

Drilling at the Golden Hand Target yielded an intercept in 25DDH-SEL-031 of 14 metres at 1.72 g/t gold from 164 metres, including 4 metres at 4.85 g/t gold from 174 metres and 1.2 metres at 7.8 g/t gold from 174.8 metres.

“These latest results highlight excellent progress at Sela Creek,” stated Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals. “At Puma, we are seeing bonanza grade mineralization in bedrock directly tied to artisanal workings, which provides us with valuable structural insights to guide follow-up drilling.

“At Golden Hand, broader mineralized halos with higher-grade cores point to excellent potential for both grade and width. With four confirmed targets now showing the types of grades and widths typical of orogenic gold systems, we are confident that Sela Creek has the potential to host multiple, gold-bearing pits. Our technical team is doing excellent work simultaneously proving up multiple targets as we advance drilling, trenching, and auger sampling to unlock further discoveries across this underexplored gold field.”

At Puma, drill Hole 25DDH-SEL-030 intersected an interval of crack-seal veining including 0.5 metres at 51.16 g/t gold from 39.7 metres, and 0.5 metres at 10.4 g/t gold from 38.2 metres. The mineralization plunges along a fold axial plane and a tonalite contact, providing valuable structural controls for future targeting. This intercept projects directly to a nearby artisanal adit (approximately 60m away) that previously yielded grab samples of up to 194.2 g/t gold, confirming continuity between surface workings and subsurface mineralization.

To date, Miata has completed 1,850 metres of drilling at Puma. Except for one hole (SEL-026), all holes intersected gold-bearing zones, providing critical information for planning further drilling and trenching across the 2.7 km strike length of the target.

At the Golden Hand target, follow-up drilling on hole 25DDH-SEL-016 with hole 25DDH-SEL-031 yielded an interval of 14m at 1.72 g/t gold from 164 metres, including 4 metres at 4.85 g/t gold from 174 metres. The interval is preceded by approximately 20 metres of low-grade mineralization, suggesting a wide mineralized halo surrounding higher-grade cores. Structural measurements indicate the zone projects toward a nearby artisanal mining pit, providing a strong follow-up target. Decades of artisanal mining have already proven Sela Creek’s high-grade potential at surface, and Miata’s drilling is now confirming multiple mineralized zones at depth.

The company is now re-evaluating the Jons trend target, where drilling by a previous operator intersected 42 metres averaging 1.22 g/t gold. Incorporating new geological insights from recent drilling and historical core, the company is now testing the target from a different angle and along strike to better assess its potential.

Miata Metals holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

Share this article