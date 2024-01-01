Miata Metals starts 10,000-metre Sela Creek drill program, Suriname

Share this article

Miata Metals Corp. [CSE: MMET; FSE: 8NQ] has begun its 10,000-metre diamond core drilling program at the Sela Creek gold project in Suriname. The company is currently testing the Stranger target, one of the main prospects within the central mineralized corridor at Sela Creek.

Highlights: A zone of shearing with intense veining and silicification is being drill tested at depth at the Stranger target, where surface sampling yielded positive results over a significant area in 2024 and 2025.

The company intends to drill three holes at Stranger and will subsequently move to the Puma and Golden Hand targets.

Miata’s mineralized grab samples from the Stranger target occur within an approximately 30-metre-wide zone of intense shearing, alteration and veining.

“The company has hit a major milestone with the commencement of the drill program,” stated Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO. “We have started testing the Stranger target, one of several high-priority targets that has consistently yielded promising gold values since we began sampling it in 2024. Given that mineralization in saprolite is in situ, we are confident that sampling to date should continue at depth. As the drilling ramps up, we plan to bring in additional exploration crews to keep building up our pipeline of drill targets.

“Commencement of drilling on Sela Creek has been a substantial effort, especially on our timeline, and we could not have done it without an excellent and dedicated in-country team and a supportive local community. We now look forward to receiving feedback on our targets through the drill core and, most importantly, testing our predictive vein model on the project through the drill bit.”

The crew from Major Drilling is now drill testing the Stranger target, with drill pads prepared to move to the Puma and Golden Hand targets thereafter. Camp construction continues to accelerate. The goal at the Miata camp on Sela Creek is a camp capacity of 35 people to be able to expand the program to accommodate multiple drills, as needed.

Miata Metals holds a 70% interest in the approximately 215 km2 Sela Creek gold project in Suriname and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau gold project in Suriname. Miata also holds an additional option to acquire a full 100% interest in Sela Creek, and an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake property in the Omineca mining division, British Columbia.

