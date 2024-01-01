Midland Exploration commences exploration at Willbob-Kan Project, Labrador Trough, Nunavik

Share this article

Midland Exploration Inc. [TSXV: MD] has begun its prospecting campaign in the Digeridoo area on its Willbob-Kan gold project, Nunavik, wholly owned by Midland. The Willbob-Kan Project covers several tens of kilometres of stratigraphy and structures that are highly favourable for gold.

The prospecting campaign will be conducted in the Didgeridoo claim block of the Willbob-Kan project in July. This claim block has not been worked since follow-up work on showings discovered in July 2019.

Channel sampling conducted on the Didgeridoo zone in 2019 returned several gold results, including an interval grading 2.30 g/t gold over 8.95 metres, including 3.56 g/t gold over 3.15 metres. This channel sample is located at the northwestern edge of trench DJ-05; the zone thus remains open to the northwest. True thicknesses of the channels cannot be determined at this time.

The Didgeridoo zone is in the southern part of the Willbob-Kan project, approximately 15 km southeast of the main gold showings found on the Kan area now held 100 per cent by Midland. The Didgeridoo zone consists of a five- to 10-metre-wide shear zone trending northwest-southeast that hosts abundant fault-filling quartz-calcite veins, occurring in gabbros and quartz diorites. Up to six occurrences of visible gold were observed within this zone, which was stripped over approximately 100 metres in length and which remains open at both ends.

Best results – 2018 channel sampling – Didgeridoo zone: Channel DJ-05: 2.30 g/t gold over 8.95 metres, including 3.56 g/t gold over 3.15 metres (open to the northwest). Channel DJ-02: 4.71 g/t gold over 2.90 metres, including 9.30 g/t gold over 1.30 metres. Channel DJ-01: 1.67 g/t gold over 8.80 metres (extension of the 2017 channel). Channel DJ-04: 1.45 g/t gold over 6.70 metres.

Share this article