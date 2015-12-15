Midland Exploration discovers mineralized zone in Labrador Trough, Quebec

Share this article

Midland Exploration Inc. [TSXV: MD] and partner Soquem Inc. have discovered a new mineralized zone with copper, gold and rare earth elements in the Labrador Trough, Quebec. For many years, a reconnaissance program conducted under the strategic alliance in Nunavik, Quebec, has focused, within the area of interest, on the central part of the Labrador Trough, identified as prospective for the discovery of economic copper mineralization.

Highlights: Discovery of a new copper-gold-rare-earth-element showing: three grab samples collected on outcrop graded: 31.60% copper, 6.92 g/t gold and 0.16% REE; 12.30% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au and 0.57% REE; and 0.65% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au and 0.39% REE.

Other commodities such as cobalt (up to 0.20% Co) and silver (up to 37.30 g/t Ag) are also associated with these samples. Acquisition by map designation of 36 exclusive exploration rights covering an area of 17.4 km2.

Results from a follow-up conducted during an exploration campaign in September are pending.

A half-day geological reconnaissance campaign was conducted in June, 2025, in an unexplored area of the Labrador Trough.

The chalcopyrite and malachite mineralization, hosted in locally cherty siltstones and mudstones, is observed as disseminations parallel to bedding and spatially associated with fractures, breccias and shearing. Veining with massive pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite, azurite and digenite is also observed. The extent of this mineralization is currently unknown.

This is the first occurrence in the Labrador Trough combining copper-gold-REE-cobalt-silver at grades above thresholds established by the Ministere des Ressources Naturelles du Quebec. One day of follow-up work took place in September, 2025, to assess the economic potential of this discovery. Surface work including rock sampling was conducted, and results are pending.

Under the regional exploration program within the alliance’s area of interest, this target was generated following compilation work highlighting the presence of shallow historical drilling conducted in 1962, which identified significant amounts of chalcopyrite (GM13648; MRNQ). No assay results are available for these drill holes, but the latter indicate that mineralization extends at depth.

This discovery led to the acquisition of a block of 36 EER covering an area of 17.4 km2, which represents a new area of interest named Malaco Mountain under the alliance. This area, located approximately 70 km south of the Nachicapau project, enhances the potential for copper, gold and REE in the central part of the Labrador Trough.

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland counts on reputable partners such as Soquem Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund and Abcourt Mines Inc.

Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the company portfolio.

