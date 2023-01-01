Midland Exploration drills 1.33% CuEq over 9.5 metres at La Peltrie, Quebec

Share this article

Midland Exploration Inc. [TSXV-MD] reported results of the drilling campaign completed in the summer of 2023 in the vicinity of the large copper-gold-silver-molybdenum (Cu-Au-Ag-Mo) discovery made in 2022 on the La Peltrie option, Quebec. This significant mineralized system is located 15 km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s zone 58N gold deposit and approximately 25 km west of the former Selbaie mine, which produced 56.9 million tonnes grading 0.87% Cu, 1.85% Zn, 39 g/t Ag and 0.55 g/t gold (historical production).

The property is currently subject to an option agreement and is explored in partnership with Probe Gold Inc. [TSX-PRB] since July 2020.

Highlights: Expansion of the mineralized zone intersected in discovery hole LAP-22-12 with a total interval of 0.20% copper equivalent over 513.5 metres. Higher-grade intervals within the mineralized envelope graded up to 1.33% CuEq over 9.5 metres and 0.56% CuEq over 13.2 metres. Indicates potential for a highly prospective and extensive mineralized system that remains open at depth with a possible trend interpreted to the west of discovery hole LAP-22-12.

This drilling program was completed in September 2023, and consisted of eight drill holes totalling 2,700 metres, including five drill holes totalling 1,713 metres in the immediate vicinity of the Cu-Au-Mo-Ag discovery that graded 0.2% CuEq over 345.5 metres.

During this program, drill hole LAP-22-12EXT, totalling 168 metres, extended the mineralized zone in the discovery hole by returning a total interval grading 0.20% CuEq over 513.5 metres (core length).

Drill hole LAP-23-18, drilled to the north approximately 150 metres east of drill hole LAP-22-12, intersected a wide Cu-Au-Mo-Ag mineralized interval grading 0.15% CuEq over 363 metres, including a high-grade zone with grades of 1.33% CuEq over 9.5 metres.

Drill hole LAP-23-20, drilled to the south approximately 50 metres east of drill hole LAP-23-18, yielded a wide interval grading 0.12% CuEq over 400.2 metres, including an interval grading 0.56% CuEq over 13.2 metres.

Hole LAP-23-21, drilled to the south approximately 250 metres northeast of hole LAP-23-18, returned an interval grading 0.19% CuEq over 22 metres, and another grading 0.15% CuEq over 66 metres.

A preliminary interpretation of results received to date indicates that combined Cu-Au-Mo-Ag grades appear to increase in drill holes from east to west, thus indicating a possible enrichment trend to the west of drill hole LAP-22-12 (EXT), in an area that remains completely open in this direction and at depth.

Midland and Probe are currently preparing an exploration program in order to resume follow-up drilling on this new discovery.

