Midnight Sun Mining confirms high-grade copper at at Solwezi, Zambia

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. [MMA-TSXV; MDNGF-OTCQB] reported the remaining drill results from holes MTDD047 and MTDD048, and a summary of results from the 2022 drilling campaign on the Mitu trend, one of four key prospects which comprise the company’s Solwezi project in Zambia.

Initial laboratory results were received shortly after the conclusion of drilling in 2022, however the company chose to re-assay select drill core in order to confirm laboratory accuracy. SGS Inspection Services Kalulushi, has now completed all assays and the company is pleased to report that initial results were confirmed, and significant mineralization was encountered.

Copper mineralization intercepted at Mitu is associated with cobalt, nickel and anomalous gold. This suite of metals is comparable in mineralization style and grade with those at First Quantum’s Sentinel mine, located approximately 120 km west of Midnight Sun’s Solwezi project.

2022 Mitu drill highlights include drill hole MTDD044 that returned 11.50 metre at 1.41% copper, 0.11% cobalt and 0.03% nickel, including 4.15 metres at 1.29% copper, 0.13% cobalt and 0.09% nickel, including 5.80 metres at 1.86% copper, 0.07% cobalt and 0.02% nickel.

MTDD045 returned 7.30 metres at 0.58% copper, 0.02% cobalt and 0.02% nickel. MTDD047 returned 26.10 metres at 0.32% copper, 0.07% cobalt and 0.05% nickel. MTDD048 returned 22.25 metres at 0.39% copper, 0.01% cobalt and 0.01% nickel.

Al Fabbro, president and CEO, stated: “We are very pleased to see that these final results from Mitu are consistent with earlier drilling. Though delays are never ideal, confirming our initial results was a prudent step toward developing a sound technical model and establishing our future plans for this key component of our Solwezi project.

“Our 2022 exploration program has accomplished precisely what we had hoped for, which is proof of concept. This new work has revealed more insight into the mineralization at Mitu, and most exciting for our team is the revelation that the geology at Mitu is consistent with that of First Quantum’s Sentinel mine, located a short distance to the west.

“We have long believed that there could be multiple large geological systems on our 506-square-kilometre property, and this not only establishes an analog for Mitu, but strengthens our belief that more than one generational copper deposit may exist on our property.”

Midnight Sun completed 17 diamond drill holes totalling 3,559 metres on the Solwezi project during the 2022 field season, consisting of seven holes at the Mitu trend target area and 10 holes at the Crunch zone target area. Initial results were announced on Nov. 7, 2022. The 2022 drilling program resulted from a review of available date and culminated in a set of drill targets that included a new look at existing target areas as well as newly defined targets interpreted from high-resolution geophysical data over the project area.

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring the company’s flagship Solwezi project in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambian copper belt, the second-largest copper producing region in the world, its property is vast and highly prospective. The company’s Solwezi project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa’s largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum’s Kansanshi mine.

