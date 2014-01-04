Millrock partner drills 1.1 g/t gold over 7 metres at 64North, Alaska

Share this article

Millrock Resources Inc. [MRO-TSXV; MLRKF-OTCQB] released an update on drilling at the 64North gold project (financed and executed by Resolution Minerals Ltd. [RML-ASX]) and on the Treasure Creek gold exploration project in the Fairbanks gold district (being carried out by Felix Gold Ltd.) in Alaska.

At the 64North gold project, five diamond core holes were drilled in summer, 2022. Assay results from the program were reported by Resolution December. 12, 2022.

The best intervals include Hole ID (identification) 22TR005 that returned one metre at 6.7 g/t gold from 93 metres. Hole ID 22TR003 returned 0.4 metres at 4.6 g/t Au from 414 metres. Hole ID 22TR002 returned 7 metres at 1.1 g/t gold from 169 metres; 0.9 metres at 1.2 g/t gold from 403 metres; 0.6 metres at 2.8 g/t gold from 537 metres; and 2.1 metrres at 1.7 g/t gold from 551 metres.

Millrock owns 23.1 million shares of Resolution, which has been sole-financing exploration at the 64North gold project over the past three years to earn a joint venture interest. Resolution has now spent over US$9-million, thereby earning the right to increase its interest to 51%. Resolution indicates it intends to pay Millrock 10 million shares and US$100,000 as the final steps needed to vest with a 51% interest in the project.

Felix Gold has recently reported the following significant near-surface gold intercepts from drilling done on the Scrafford Shear prospect on the Treasure Creek gold project. The Scrafford Shear is part of >5-km-long structural corridor which is thrusted and repeated three times, delivering over 15 km equivalent of strike potential.

Key intercepts reported by Felix Gold in its Dec. 9, 2022, press release include Hole ID 22TCRC039 that returned 32 metres at 0.5 g/t gold from 114.3 metres, including 9.1 metres at 1.17 g/t gold from 114.3 metres and 18.3 metres at 0.57 g/t gold from 150.9 metres. Hole ID 22TCRC049 returned 15.2 metres at 0.46 g/t gold from 33.5 metres, including 3 metres at 1.35 g/t gold from 41.1 metres. Hole ID 22TCRC032 returned 3.1 metres at 1.71 g/t gold from 18.3 metres.

Millrock owns 9,957,157 shares of Felix Gold and holds royalties ranging from 1% to 2% net smelter returns (NSR) on all claims currently held by Felix in the Fairbanks district. The claims cover close to 400 km2 of prospective lands.

Millrock Resources identifies, packages and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies.





