Minaurum Gold drills 2,431 g/t silver over 0.7 metres at Alamos Project, Mexico

Minaurum Gold Inc. [TSXV: MGG; OTCQX; MMRGF] reported results of the first five holes of the 2024 drill program to establish an initial mineral resource at its 100%-owned and production permitted Alamos silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

The most significant results include: AL24-105, which intersected 0.70 metres of 2,976 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq); AL24-107, which returned 5.60 metres of 368 g/t AgEq and 2.55 metres of 621 g/t AgEq; and AL24-108, which returned 8.45 metres of 336 g/t AgEq.

“Our resource drilling program has started off with significant high-grade silver results showcasing the mineral continuity of our one-kilometre-long high-grade Promontorio vein zone,” stated Darrell Rader, president and CEO. “Infill and stepout drilling continues at Promontorio, one of three core resource drilling targets for 2024. We anticipate testing the second target at Promontorio Sur vein zone next with step-out holes.”

Promontorio and Promontorio Sur vein zones: The one-kilometre-long Promontorio vein zone consists of multiple veins, including the Veta Grande, Veta del 100 and Veta Las Guijas veins. The individual veins are hosted in faulted volcanics, altered limestone and intrusive rocks.

The West Promontorio vein zone is an underexplored vein zone, located 100 metres west of the Veta del 100, which was intersected in the 2024 drill program. The Promontorio Sur is the faulted-off, down-dropped and underexplored southern extension of the Las Guijas vein.

The first five holes totalled 1,286 metres and were drilled on two fences across the Promontorio vein zone. Holes AL24-105 and AL24-106 tested the newly discovered West Promontorio vein on one fence, and holes AL24-107, AL24-108 and AL24-109 tested the Veta del 100/Veta Grande portion of the Promontorio zone on another fence.

Prior to 2024, Minaurum drilled 29 holes totalling 9,258 m at Promontorio and Promontorio Sur. Minaurum’s 2024 program includes infill drilling to establish 75-100-metre spacings between vein intersections, as well as step-out drilling.

Highlights of Minaurum’s previous drilling at Promontorio include: 20.2 m of 455 g/t AgEq, or 154 g/t silver, 0.5% copper, 2.3% lead and 6.8% zinc (hole AL17-004); 3.8 m of 1,309 g/t AgEq, or 415 g/t Ag, 2.68 g/t Au, 1.37% Cu, 6.20% Pb and 9.19% Zn, including 0.95 metres of 3,282 g/t AgEq, or 1,566 g/t Ag, 6.72 g/t Au, 4.48% Cu, 9.27% Pb and 10.08% Zn (hole AL19-025). Refer to original press release for more previous assays.

Minaurum is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100%-owned fully production permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders’ legacy of creating shareholder value to develop and acquire a pipeline of potential Tier 1 precious and base metals projects.

