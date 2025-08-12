Minaurum Gold updates Adelita Project, Mexico

Share this article

Minaurum Gold Inc. [TSXV: MGG; OTCQX: MMRGF] has entered into an agreement dated August 12, 2025 with Kenadyr Metals Corp. [TSXV: KEN.H] to exchange its 20% interest in the Adelita Project, Mexico, for a 1% net smelter return royalty on all minerals extracted from Adelita. In addition, Kenadyr will be issuing 313,953 shares worth approximately $135,000 to Minaurum. There is no buy down right for the royalty.

Located in the Sonora-Arizona Copper Belt, the Adelita Project is anchored by a near-surface, high-grade Cu-Au-Ag skarn system, multiple untested skarn targets, and a 4.5 km porphyry anomaly.

Drill results include: 16.2 metres of 1.97% Cu, 0.84 g/t Au, 73 g/t Ag (CGDD-10-001); 47.6 metres of 0.98% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag (CGDD-10-002); 105.2 metres of 1.03% Cu, 0.43 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag (CGDD-12-009); 201.4 metres of 0.52% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (CGDD-12-012); 20.60 m of 1.91% copper, 2.00 g/t gold and 40.91 g/t silver (Hole AD-22-0018); 32.25 m of 1.01% copper, 0.52 g/t gold and 39.69 g/t silver (Hole AD-22-0019); 19.85 m of 1.00% CuEq (Hole AD-22-0021); 20.6 m of 3.71% CuEq (Hole AD-22-0018) and 32.25 m of 1.74% CuEq (Hole AD-22-0019).

The acquisition is subject to customary conditions, including TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Further to its news release on May 12, 2025, it has renewed its agreements with Capital Analytica and National Inflation Association (NIA) to provide marketing and communications services.

The company has extended its marketing services agreement with Capital dated May 9, 2025, for another three months. The company agreed to pay Capital $60,000 for providing services including social media consultation, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, corporate video dissemination, news release dissemination, and marketing communications services.

The company has also extended its marketing services agreement with NIA dated May 9, 2025, for another three months. The company agreed to pay NIA US$30,000 for providing services including the promotion of the company’s activities through NIA’s email distribution lists, website and blog posts.

Gerard Adams is the principal of NIA and will be responsible for all activities related to the company. and phone: 973 277 7674.

Minaurum Gold is concentrating on the high-grade 100%-owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and a portfolio of district-scale projects in Mexico.

