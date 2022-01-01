Minto Metals drills 1.34% copper over 25.97 metres at Minto mine, Yukon

Share this article

Minto Metals Corp. [MNTO-TSXV] reported updated drill results from its continuing 2022 exploration program and received results from eight drill holes on the Minto Mine property, Yukon, targeting extensions of the Minto East 2 and Cu Keel orebodies.

Highlights from this drilling include Hole 21EXP016 at Minto East 2 Extension that returned 1.34% copper over 25.97 metres, including 2.72% copper over 9.32 metres. Hole 21EXP019 at Minto North returned 3.83% copper over 2.05 metres and 0.79% copper over 15.10 metres, including 2.71% over 3.58 metres. Hole 21SDME-005 at Minto East 2 returned 1.42% copper over 15.99 metres.

David Benson, Vice-President Exploration, commented, “We are encouraged by the positive results in this phase of our 2021-2022 drilling program. Part of the exploration mandate is to replace the mined resource base and these results from the step-out drilling at Minto East 2 and Cu Keel verify that the orebodies continue along strike and down-plunge. Additional step-out drilling following up on these strong results is planned for later in the year.”

Chris Stewart, President & CEO added, “Minto Metals is entering a new and exciting phase of exploration. As we have previously discussed, there had been no exploration completed on the property since 2012, and we see great potential to expand our resource. These new drill results demonstrate that there is still a lot of potential to find new high grade lenses as well as extensions to known mining areas on this property near our existing infrastructure where over 500 million lbs of copper have been produced since mining started back in 2007. In H2/2022 we will also be drilling into some completely new, high potential targets in previously untested areas as we look to step out from our known resource.”

The company continues drilling on its 30,000-metre program in 2022. The current phase of drilling is focusing on the southern portions of the mining on numerous untested geophysical targets. Quantec Geoscience has been retained to conduct Borehole Pulse Time-domain EM surveys and a surface magnetotellurics survey starting in mid-summer. Satellite-based spectral imaging, utilizing the Worldview-3 Spectral Mapping satellite, over the company’s Yukon properties, is scheduled to commence in late May. Goldspot Discoveries Corp. has commenced work on compiling and re-processing the company’s geoscientific database.

Minto owns and operates the producing Minto mine located in the Minto Copper Belt of the Yukon. The Minto mine has been in operation since 2007 with underground mining commencing in 2014. Since 2007, approximately 500Mlbs of copper have been produced from the Minto mine. The Minto mine property is located on the Selkirk First Nation’s Territory, sitting about 20 km WNW of Minto Landing on the west side of the Yukon River. Minto Landing is located on the east side of the Yukon River approximately 250 road-km north of the City of Whitehorse, capital of Yukon.





Share this article