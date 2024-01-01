Mirasol Resources drilling at Sobek project, Chile

Share this article

Mirasol Resources Ltd. [TSXV: MRZ; OTCPK: MRZLF] has started drilling at the Potro SE target on the 100%-owned Sobek copper-gold project in the Vicuna district of Chile. Located at the southern corner of the Sobek North property block, the Potro SE target is strategically situated just 3 km from NGEx Minerals Ltd.’s Lunahuasi discovery and is the first of two high-priority porphyry targets planned for drilling this season.

“We are excited to announce that drilling is well under way at Sobek North,” Mirasol’s president and CEO Tim Heenan stated. “The Potro SE target is characterized by a shallow cylindrical-shaped magnetic-high response with a coincident high IP [induced polarization] chargeability located at the intersection of two productive faults reinforcing its potential as a concealed porphyry target.”

Drilling high-priority Potro SE target – Sobek North: A diamond drill is on site and drilling is in progress to test the Potro SE target. The first diamond drill hole is anticipated to reach the top of the target at a depth of 250 to 350 metres and continue to a total depth of 700 to 800 metres. It is expected to take 25 to 30 days to complete the planned drilling.

The Potro SE target is a cylindrically shaped magnetic-high anomaly previously identified from an airborne magnetic survey supported by coincident copper-molybdenum geochemical anomalies sourced from both soil grid and rock-chip sampling. An IP, pole-dipole (PDP) geophysical chargeability response is also spatially associated with the Potro SE cylindrical magnetic-high target and located at the intersection of two productive faults the Maranceles fault and the Ventana fault (which continues 3 km north-northeast to Lunahuasi). These concurrent geological, geophysical, geochemical and alteration attributes reinforce Potro SE’s potential as an attractive concealed porphyry system.

Progress to Sobek 46 South target and expansion of the VN zone south: Situated in the southern end of Sobek Central, the VN zone appears to represent the northern expression of an extensive hydrothermal system hosting multiple porphyry targets that continues for more than three kilometres south to the Sobek 46 South target. The VN zone trend is located on a structural corridor parallel to Filo Mining’s Filo del Sol project, located seven kilometres directly east.

While drilling progresses at Sobek North, exploration will continue at Sobek Central to advance toward the second phase of drilling at the Sobek 46 South target later this season. Construction of a 2.5-km access road is under way to support continuing exploration and facilitate future drill mobilization. Planned exploration work will include electrical ground-based geophysics and the continuation of the systematic grid-based geochemical soil sampling aimed at refining and extending the porphyry targets trend.

High-Profile Vicuna copper-gold-silver district: Mirasol staked the Sobek project in 2016 based on prospective local geology and attractive structural architecture prior to the 2021 discovery of the high-grade feeder zone at the Filo del Sol gold-copper deposit and the 2023 discovery of Lunahuasi. The continually expanded and consolidated Sobek project is located on the same regional north-south-trending structural corridor and just 3 km to the west of the Filo del Sol deposit and three kilometres to the southwest of NGEx Minerals’ discovery at Lunahuasi.

Sobek is located within a prospective geological environment with a compelling north-northeast-trending mineralized structural corridor crosscut by a north-northwest-trending deep-seated trans-cordilleran lineament. This is a common structural configuration hosting numerous Andean metal deposits in both Chile and Argentina.

Mirasol has 20 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral-rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol is currently self-financing exploration at two flagship projects, Sobek and Inca Gold (both located in Chile), and controls 100% of the high-grade Virginia silver deposit in Argentina.

Share this article