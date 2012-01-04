Monarch Reports 18.18 g/t Au Over 13.5 M (44.3 ft) At Swanson

Share this article

Monarch reports high-grade gold assays in a third set of results from its 2021-2022 Swanson drilling program.

Hole SW-22-023 intersected an impressive 18.18 g/t Au over 13.5 m along the down-plunge extension of the Swanson deposit, including higher-grade intervals of 117.91 g/t Au over 2.0 m and 2.75 g/t Au over 2.5 m.

The Swanson deposit is currently tested to a vertical depth of 360 m.

The Swanson drilling program was completed on August 29, 2022; results for 14 drill holes are still pending.

Monarch Mining Corporation (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is pleased to report that it has received more high-grade results from the 2021-2022 drilling program on its wholly-owned Swanson gold project. Comprising a contiguous group of 127 map-designated claims and one mining lease covering an area of 5,125.8 ha, the Swanson property lies 65 kilometres northeast of Vald’Or, Quebec, and just 50 kilometres north of Monarch’s wholly owned 750-tonne per day Beacon mill.

The 2021-2022 program is the first drilling done on the property since Monarch Gold acquired it from Agnico-Eagle Mines in 2017. Earlier results of the program, which included 27.79 g/t Au over 10.18 m and 0.92 g/t Au over 225.0 m, were reported in press releases dated March 30, 2022 and July 19, 2022. The positive results received to date have encouraged Monarch to continue testing the extensions of the gold mineralization along strike and at depth.

The most recent results are for hole SW-22-023, which tested the down-plunge continuity of the Swanson deposit to a vertical depth of 360 m. The hole intersected three of the interpreted mineralized lenses, all beyond the current limits of the interpreted wireframes used in the 2021 mineral resource estimate. The mineralized intersections included 7.21 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 2.5 g/t Au over 7.65 m and 117.91 g/t Au over 2.0 m, with the lower two zones contained within a 13.5 m intersection grading an average of 18.18 g/t Au (see Figure 1 and Figure 2).

The mineralization is hosted in altered and brecciated basalts interlayered with a syenite intrusion and is bordered on a larger scale by ultramafic rocks in the hangingwall and footwall. The mineralization remains open to the east and down plunge to the northeast. The 2021-2022 program was completed on August 29, at a total of 11,277 metres in 31 holes. Final assay results are still pending for 14 of the holes.

“We have now managed to define the plunge-trend of the Swanson gold deposit and are continuing to intersect significant high-grade gold mineralization beyond the currently defined mineral resource envelope,” said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. “We are confident that the remaining drill holes will also yield positive results.”

Drill results are obtained by sawing the drill core into equal halves along its main axis and shipping one of the halves to ALS Canada in Val-d’Or, Quebec, for assaying. The samples are crushed, pulverized and assayed by fire assay, with an atomic absorption finish. Samples exceeding 3 g/t Au are re-assayed using the gravity method and samples containing visible gold are assayed using the metallic screen method. Monarch uses a comprehensive QA/QC protocol, including the insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates.

About the Swanson property

Monarch holds a 100% interest in the Swanson property, which consists of one mining lease and 127 claims covering over 51.26 km2. A NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Swanson property was prepared for Monarch by InnovExplo in January 2021. The estimate is based on a database of 209 drill holes (146 surface holes and 63 underground holes) and approximately 10,000 assays. The mineral resource was estimated using a minimum cut-off grade for two combined potential extraction scenarios: constrained pit and underground. Cut-off grades of 0.75 g/t Au for constrained pit and 2.40 g/t Au for underground were defined based on a gold price of CA$2,160 and an exchange rate of 1.34 USD/CAD. The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43101, are Christine Beausoleil, P.Geo., and Alain Carrier, P.Geo., of InnovExplo. The technical report summarizing the results of the mineral resource estimate can be viewed on Monarch’s website.

The Swanson deposit is interpreted as an intrusive-associated disseminated gold deposit located along a major regional structure. The gold mineralization is typical of other structurally controlled gold deposits associated with felsic intrusions. The deposit measures approximately 350 m along strike by 150 m wide and has currently been tested to a depth of 360 m.

Table 1: Combined resources by category for the Swanson deposit at the selected cut-off grades

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., the Corporation’s qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Monarch

Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 29,504 hectares (295 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 666,882 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 423,193 ounces.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Table 2: Swanson assay results and significant intervals



*The width shown is the core length. True width is estimated to be between 60% and 70% of core length.

Table 3: Swanson drill hole location

Table 4: Monarch combined gold resources

1 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Beaufor Mine Project, October 13, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo., Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., and Dario Evangelista, P. Eng., BBA Inc.

2 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Croinor Gold Project, June 17, 2022, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, P.Geo., Carl Pelletier, P.Geo. and Eric Lecomte, P.Eng., InnovExplo Inc.

3 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, October 14, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., of GoldMinds GeoServices Inc.

4 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Project, January 22, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Alain Carrier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc.

5 Numbers may not add due to rounding.

