Morocco Strategic Minerals drilling Timarighine Property, Morocco

Share this article

Morocco Strategic Minerals Corp. [TSXV: MCC] reported the start of its maiden drilling program on the Timarighine property, located in the eastern Anti-Atlas region of Morocco. This follows a successful initial exploration phase which confirmed the presence of high-grade copper mineralization and a robust structural framework with potential for scale.

Phase 1 Highlights: The initial phase of work at Timarighine focused on trench deepening, opening new exposures, geophysical surveying, and systematic channel and grab sampling. This exploration program led to the discovery of high-grade sulphide mineralization beginning at shallow depths (8–10 metres), previously masked by surface weathering.

Channel and grab samples returned exceptional copper grades of up to 16.16% Cu, with occurrences of native copper and occasionally silver values reaching up to 20 g/t silver. Mineralization is also hosted by a strongly developed dyke stockwork system, indicating the presence of a broad mineralized envelope. Additionally, arsenopyrite concentrations of up to 5,079 ppm were identified, a mineral commonly associated with gold-bearing systems. These results further support the presence of a near-surface polymetallic system and reinforce the company’s drill targeting strategy for the upcoming drill program.

The maiden drill campaign at Timarighine will consist of approximately 1,300 metres of diamond drilling (DDH) and 400 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, designed to systematically evaluate the project’s two most prominent mineralized structures as well as the surrounding stockwork zones.

The diamond drill holes will primarily target the down-dip and along-strike extensions of the high-grade sulphide veins identified during Phase 1 trenching and sampling.

These holes are designed to validate the extension of the mineralized zones at depth. In parallel, eight shallow RC holes (50 metres each) will be drilled to test the broader mineralized envelope between the known structures and toward the east, where geophysical and geological indicators suggest the potential for a disseminated or stockwork-style copper system. This two-pronged approach is designed to validate the corporation’s geological model while optimizing exploration efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The program is fully permitted, fully funded and started on June 18, 2025.

The Timarighine copper prospect is located in the Tazzarine rural commune within the Tazarine caïdat, Agdez district, Zagoura province, in Morocco’s Drâa-Tafilalet region. Situated approximately 13 km northwest of Tazarine village, the property lies along the southern slopes of the Jbel Saghro in the eastern Anti-Atlas, an area renowned for copper mineralization, including the nearby Oumjrane deposit.

Access to the site is available via national road R108, between Nkob and Tazarine, followed by a direct track to the Timarighine area. Covering approximately 64 km², the property comprises four contiguous exploration permits (3842563, 3842734, 3842735, and 3842736).

The Timarighine property lies within an east-west trending depression on the southern front of the Precambrian-aged Saghro massif. Copper mineralization occurs along two parallel vein structures, known locally as “iron cap” zones, marked by extensive alteration zones with hematite and goethite iron oxides.

The mineralized structures are characterized by a shear system-oriented NNE-SSW and feature local stockwork zones of brecciated carbonate-quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets. The two main mineralized veins extend approximately 650 metres and 300 metres in length, with variable widths up to 5 metres. High-grade copper identified within these zones also hints at significant primary sulfide mineralization potential at depth, underscoring Timarighine’s status as a high-value copper exploration target.

Share this article