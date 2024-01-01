Morocco Strategic Minerals posts initial sampling results from Tifernine property, Morocco

Share this article

Morocco Strategic Minerals Corp. [TSXV: MCC] reported results from its July 2025 channel and grab sampling program on the Tifernine property, located southeast of Ouarzazate in the Kingdom of Morocco, where the corporation holds an option to acquire a 100% interest.

Sampling Program Overview: The Tifernine property covers approximately 16 km² and hosts several significant sub-vertical mineralized structures situated in the northeastern portion of the permit.

Structure ST1, the most extensive, is exposed over 600 metres of strike and reaches up to 11 metres in width.

Structures ST2 and ST3, located nearby, extend over 100 metres and 110 metres respectively, with widths of up to 2 metres.

A total of 14 channel samples (76 individual samples, excluding QA/QC blanks, standards, and duplicates) were collected along ST1, with each channel representing a 1-metre interval across mineralized zones. In addition, five grab samples* were collected from ST2 and ST3. All samples were analyzed at Afrilab Laboratory in Marrakech, Morocco.

Highlights from the sampling program include five channel samples grading above 1.00% Cu, with a peak value of 2.30% Cu; three channel samples grading above 1.00% CuOX, with a maximum of 1.72% CuOX; three grab samples returning copper grades above 0.50% Cu, including 1.89% Cu (sample Tif-16, ST3); 42 samples above detection limit for gold (>0.05 g/t Au), with a maximum of 0.30 g/t Au (sample Tif-16) and 13 samples with zinc values above 0.50% Zn, including a maximum of 17.75% Zn (sample Tif-07).

“The results confirm the presence of high-grade copper mineralization within exposed structures and outline significant copper anomalies,” stated Pierre-Olivier Goulet, Vice President of Corporate Development. “At Tifernine, mineralization is structurally controlled within veins and shear zones, with widths reaching up to 11 metres. Anomalous gold values highlight the property’s untapped gold potential, while the strong zinc grades reinforce its polymetallic character. Collectively, these results underscore the potential scale and upside of Tifernine.”

The company is currently designing a follow-up exploration program that will include detailed geological mapping and trenching to evaluate the continuity of mineralization and to generate additional targets across the Tifernine property.

The Tifernine Copper Project covers an area of approximately 16 km² and is located southeast of Ouarzazate, Morocco, accessible via the national road N9, which connects Ouarzazate to Zagora. The property is situated just 10 km from the BMR property, where Morocco Strategic Minerals also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest.

Geologically, the Tifernine property consists of an Ediacaran rhyolitic and andesitic complex intersected by ENE-WSW-oriented faults. It hosts several sub-vertical structures, each extending approximately 600 metres in length and up to 11 metres in width. These structures are locally brecciated and contain quartz-carbonate veins. Copper mineralization is observed both in veins and disseminated within the volcanic rocks.

