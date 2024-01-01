Mustang Energy receives exploration permit for 914W Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Mustang Energy Corp. [CSE: MEC; OTC: MECPF; FRA: 92T] reported that it has received exploration permits from the Saskatchewan Government, allowing for ground-based exploration activities at the 914W Uranium Project south of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

The permit includes Crown Land Work Authorization, Aquatic Habitat Protection Permit, Forest Product Permit and Temporary Work Camp Permit. This authorizes Mustang to carry out mineral exploration activities such as trail construction, line-cutting, ground geophysical surveys, and diamond drilling. The approved permits are valid until April 30, 2028.

As part of the permit conditions, Mustang will continue to engage with local communities to address any ongoing concerns and ensure sustainable project implementation. Consultation and environmental stewardship remain a priority, with specific measures to minimize disturbance and support reclamation efforts.

Mustang purchased an interest in the project pursuant to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. [TSXV: SYH; OTCQX: SYHBF; FRA: SC1P] whereby Mustang may acquire a 75% interest in the Project by satisfying certain conditions.

The 914W Uranium Project consists of one claim covering 1,260 hectares. It is situated approximately 48 km southwest of Cameco’s Key Lake Operation, offering favourable logistics and access via Highway 914. The project is positioned within the Western Wollaston Domain, known for unconformity/basement hosted uranium mineralization. The project hosts favorable geology with local graphite bearing assemblages. Immediately to the north of the 914W property is the Scurry Rainbow Zone E and the Don Lake Trenches, where up to 1,288 ppm uranium was encountered in drill hole ML-1, and surface prospecting revealed up to 0.64% U 3 O 8 in a trench at Don Lake Zone E. While historical exploration conducted several geophysical and geological surveys over portions of the property, most of the project remains underexplored. Mustang sees notable potential for advancing uranium and rare earth element (REE) exploration on this property.

The company advises that, notwithstanding the proximity of location, discoveries of minerals on or near the Scurry Rainbow Zone E, Don Lake Trenches, and Cameco’s Key Lake Operation, and any promising results thereof are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization of, or located on the project, or the company’s ability to commercially exploit the project, or to locate any commercially exploitable deposits therefrom.

Mustang Energy is focused on the discovery and development of high-potential uranium and critical mineral assets. The company holds a portfolio of 147,153 hectares of strategically located properties in the Athabasca Basin.

Share this article