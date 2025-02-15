Mustang Energy runs airborne geophysics over Dutton Project, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Mustang Energy Corp. [CSE: MEC; OTC: MECPF; FRA: 92T] has completed an Aerial Electromagnetic Survey (Xcite™ TDEM) over its 100%-owned Dutton Project in the southern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

The Xcite™ TDEM survey commenced February 15, 2025 and covered the eastern portion of the claim package which has not been previously surveyed for electromagnetic (EM) conductors. The helicopter-supported survey was completed by Axiom Exploration Group with 263 line-km flown at a 200-metre spacing. The survey is expected to precisely locate EM anomalies and aid in structural interpretations on the property for future drill targeting.

Nick Luksha, CEO, commented: “We are pleased to have now completed our geophysical program at our Dutton project. This marks another important step in our path to developing drill targets across much of our highly underexplored portfolio of prospective uranium projects. We thank the field crew for a safe and efficient program and look forward to receiving results.”

Xcite™ is a new generation of helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) systems developed by New Resolution Geophysics (NRG™). Axiom is an exclusive provider of this service in North America. This state-of-the-art technology provides an efficient alternative to all prior TDEM technologies for the mineral exploration. The system utilizes a patented inflatable transmitter loop with a diameter of approximately 20 metres, suspended about 30 metres below the helicopter. The Xcite™ system offers exceptional signal clarity, enabling the detection of subtle subsurface features. It features a programmable waveform with a fast turn-off time, allowing for flexibility in data acquisition and improved resolution of both shallow and deep targets.

The Dutton Project spans 7,633 hectares over three adjoining claims in the Southern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Approximately 20 km east of the project lies the Virgin River Shear Zone which hosts known high-grade uranium deposits such as Cameco Corp.’s Centennial Deposit.

The property is positioned just west of the Cable Bay Shear Zone within the Mudjatik Domain, a major structural discontinuity which hosts several uranium occurrences. The project encompasses a diabase dyke complex, including conductive anomalies and elevated radioactivity. Historical exploration (1978–1981) identified several features of interest, including weakly conductive EM anomalies, biogeochemical uranium enrichment, and radioactive dykes. The project has never been drill-tested, and will benefit from additional geophysical surveys and surface sampling to aid in future drill target generation.

Mustang is focused on acquiring and developing high-potential uranium and critical mineral assets. The company is actively exploring its properties in northern Saskatchewan and holds 77,318 hectares in around the Athabasca Basin. Mustang’s flagship property, Ford Lake, covers 7,743 hectares in the prolific eastern Athabasca Basin, while its Cigar Lake East and Roughrider South projects span 3,442 hectares to the north and the Spur Project to the south covering 17,929 hectares.

Mustang has also established its footprint in the Cluff Lake region of the Athabasca Basin with the Yellowstone Project (21,820 hectares) and further expanded its presence in the south-central region of the Athabasca Basin with the Dutton Project (7,633 hectares).

