Nevada Canyon Gold drills significant intercepts at Lapon Canyon Project, Nevada

Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. [OTCQX: NGLD] released additional drill results from the 2025 reverse circulation (RC) drill program on the Lapon Canyon Gold Project, by Walker River Resources Corp. [TSX-V: WRR]. Lapon Canyon is located within the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, 40 miles southeast of Yerington Nevada and 100% owned by Walker River Resources. Nevada Canyon has an Exploration Stream Earn-in Agreement on the project and holds a 3% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR).

The 2025 drill program at Lapon Canyon is focused on resource definition where drill holes were both infill and offset along strike and dip of the Hotspot Zone and on exploration of the new upper drill road extension, located approximately 125 metres northeast of the Hotspot Zone.

Walker River reported that drilling has confirmed that gold mineralization extends to the south and east of the Lapon Canyon’s Hotspot Zone and is hosted in multiple bedrock units beyond the original FeOx-sericite altered granite.

Drilling continues to indicate that the gold system is largely sub-horizontal in geometry, with the presence of more steeply dipping, high-grade shoots developed within the broader mineralized zones. These findings suggest the potential discovery of a new mineralized zone south and east of the Hotspot, substantially expanding the growth potential of the Lapon Canyon Gold Project.

“It’s exciting to see the drilling at Lapon Canyon consistently hitting near surface gold mineralization. The discovery of gold in the bedrock units, is even more exciting and combined with the significant mineralized intervals encountered in these recent results confirm the possibility of significantly growing the resources at the Project,” commented Lisa Doddridge, President of Nevada Canyon, “We look forward to more positive results from the 2025 drill program and believe that these results will continue to confirm and expand mineralization creating more value at Lapon Canyon.”

Highlights: Drilling at Hotspot has significantly extended gold mineralization to the south and the east results include: 2.35 g/t gold over 45.7 metres starting at 126.5 metrres in hole LC-25-149; 1.62 g/t Au over 45.7 m starting at 112.8 m in hole LC-25-142; 1.76g/t Au over 35.1 m starting at 155.4 m, including 2.55 g/t over 19.8 m in hole LC-25-143 and 1.65 g/t Au over 42.7 m starting at 71.6 m in hole LC-25-135.

The previously untested new upper drill road extension drilling intersected significant gold mineralization: 1.04 g/t Au over 30.5 metres in hole LC-24-128 and 3.23 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in hole LC-24-124.

Other significant results can be found in the original press release.

“The continued consistent results from Lapon Canyon, show the potential of our Nevada based royalties and streams,” said Nevada Canyon Chairman and CEO, Alan Day, “We look forward additional results from Lapon Canyon and the ongoing interpretation of its gold mineralization.”

On-going work at Lapon Canyon consists of data compilation, interpretation and resource modelling. Results from previous and current (2024-2025) drill programs, including the subsequent data compilation will enable the completion of an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the project. Further drill results, including holes LC 25-146 and LC 25-147 will be released as they become available. Field work and drilling is ongoing.

Lapon Canyon hosts historical, high grade gold mining with approximately 2,000 feet of underground workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one-ounce-per-ton range. Walker River has completed considerable exploration work to date, with numerous drill hole intercepts that have indicated significant gold mineralization. The Project is located within Nevada’s Prolific Walker Lane shear zone, easily accessible by secondary state roads. A state power grid transmission line passes within two miles of the project.

Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The company has a large, strategic land position and royalties in multiple projects, within some of Nevada’s highest-grade historical mining districts, offering year-round access and good infrastructure in proven and active mining districts. The company has a three-fold business model; mineral royalty creation and acquisition; precious-metals and exploration streaming & financing; and exploration project accelerator.

