Nevada King Gold drills 2.44 g/t gold over 90 metres at Atlanta mine, Nevada

Nevada King Gold Corp. [TSXV: NKG; OTCQB: NKGFF] reported the final set of results from its phase II drill program at its 12,000-hectare (120 km2), 100%-owned Atlanta gold mine project, located in the prolific Battle Mountain trend, 264 km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today’s results are from 12 holes, with one core hole for metallurgical testing purposes and the remainder reverse circulation (RC) holes; three vertical RC holes are located along Section 22-9N(3), two holes are located 150 metres away from the resource and outside the previously known mineralized area, while the other seven RC holes are around the Atlanta resource area.

Highlights: Two of today’s highlight holes hit shallow high-grade gold starting 15 metres beneath the pit floor. AT23NS-119 intercepted 2.44 g/t gold and 55.8 g/t silver over 90.0 metres, while core hole AT23NS-117C, sited to provide samples of near-surface mineralization for continuing metallurgical analysis, intercepted 3.17 g/t gold and 41.4 g/t silver over 60.1 metres in densely silicified breccia. These holes confirm the complex faulting present in the Atlanta mine fault zone (AMFZ) and continue to show the high-grade mineralization that is present in this zone.

AT23HG-40 intercepted 4.97 g/t gold and 162.9 g/t silver over 27.4 metres and was sited on the west side of the pit to test the West Atlanta fault (WAF). The silver grade was the third highest ever drilled on the property, and the hole sampled the upper high-grade gold and silver zone, but did not reach the lower high-grade zone, where both grade and thickness tend to be greater. Even so, the hole demonstrates continuity of high grades and serves to refine the WAF’s location within this portion of the resource zone.

AT24WS-86 (1.35 g/t Au and 4.0 g/t Ag over 30.5 m) and AT24WS-87 (0.18 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 30.5 m) were drilled roughly 150 metres west of the resource area. The historical holes drilled nearby and farther west were not deep enough to intercept the mineralized zone, and it was previously thought this area was closed off to mineralization. These new results show mineralization continuing west and the potential for a faulted offset, which was down dropped farther west, where high grades could occur along the fault.

The remaining holes, located within and around the historical pit, infill gaps, and bringing better definition to mineralization and structure within the AMFZ and West Atlanta graben zone (WAGZ).

Cal Herron, exploration manager of Nevada King, stated: “The phase II drill program has been instrumental in refining our understanding of the Atlanta resource zone and surrounding area. Our drilling has more than doubled the known mineralized footprint at Atlanta, marking a significant increase compared to the existing NI 43-101 resource. Mineralization remains open and along trend to the north, south and west. Our ongoing phase III drilling now aims to expand this mineralization with the goal of defining additional mineralized zones throughout the Atlanta district to unlock its full potential.”

AT24WS-87 provided a surprise with a low-gold-high-silver intercept (0.18 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 30.5 m from 237.8 m to 268.3 m) in a densely silicified zone sandwiched in the volcanic sequence. The thin, high-gold-low-silver intercept lower down in AT24WS-87 (1.50 g/t gold and 4.5 g/t silver over 3 metres) starting at 379.6 metres occurs at the Tertiary volcanic contact with the underlying Paleozoic basement and represents the westward extension of the gently west-dipping mineralized unconformity that floors the Atlanta resource zone.

The shallower, high-silver zone is accompanied by a weak Mo-Sb (molybdenum-antimony) tracer element signature, while the deeper, high-gold zone contains much stronger Mo-Sb enrichment that is more characteristic of the Atlanta resource mineralization.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its, past-producing Atlanta gold mine project, located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeastern Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101-compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0 million tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3 million tonnes at 0.83 g/t) based on historical drilling and does not include any of the plus-100,000 metres of drilling completed by Nevada King.

