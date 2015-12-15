Nevada Organic Phosphate Continues 2026 Drill Program with MM26-11 at Murdock Mountain

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Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: Z58) (“NOP” or the “Company”), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce the commencement of drill hole MM26-11 on Pad 13 at its Murdock Mountain Project in Nevada.

As reported in the Company’s news release dated August 26, 2026, the target Upper Phosphate Zone was again successfully intersected in drill hole MM26-10, extending the strike of phosphate mineralization to over 3 kilometres. MM26-11 continues to move forward along the strike trend an additional 315 metres (1,033 feet) from MM26-10.

Drilling remains in progress, and analytical results will be released when available.

Drilling of MM26-11 experienced a brief delay due to the replacement of a transfer case in the program’s six-wheel-drive water tanker truck. The replacement component was picked up in Illinois and has now been delivered to the project. Drilling operations are expected to resume this week. The Company commends the drill crew and field personnel for minimizing downtime and maintaining operational readiness during the equipment repair.

Robin Dow, CEO, commented: “With MM26-11 now underway, we are continuing to advance our exploration objectives in a measured and systematic manner. Each drill hole contributes valuable information that helps guide the next stage of technical assessment that is needed to support future development decisions of the Murdock Mountain Project.”

NOP’s geological model interprets the Upper Phosphate Zone as a laterally extensive, nearly flat-lying sedimentary horizon within the Meade Peak Member of the Phosphoria Formation. Continued step-out drilling is designed to test strike continuity and refine true-thickness and grade controls across the broader Murdock Mountain trend.

Garry Smith, P.Geo., Director, added: “The commencement of MM26-11 marks another step in the systematic evaluation of the project area. Geological logging, sampling, and analytical data generated from the hole will contribute to our ongoing assessment of the phosphatic sequence and help guide future activities. A brief delay was encountered while replacing the transfer case in the six-wheel-drive water tanker, one of the two trucks that supports drilling operations. The replacement part has now arrived on site, and we expect drilling to resume shortly. I would like to recognize the drilling crew for their efforts in minimizing downtime and maintaining the program’s momentum.”

Drill hole MM26-10 was collared at 722867.805E and 4567500.233N (surveyed).

Drill hole MM26-11 is collared at 722732E and 4567216N (handheld GPS).

Coordinates are in UTM NAD83

Drill Collars and Proposed Drill Pads Location Map

Coordinates are in NAD 83 UTM

Qualified Person

The interpretive technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in “National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: Z58)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic certifiable sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic certifiable sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information (“FLSI”) within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Resource World Magazine Inc. has prepared this editorial for general information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell securities in the companies discussed herein. The information provided has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This editorial does not take into account the readers investment criteria, investment expertise, financial condition, or financial goals of individual recipients and other concerns such as jurisdictional and/or legal restrictions that may exist for certain persons. Recipients should rely on their own due diligence and seek their own professional advice before investing.

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