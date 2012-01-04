Nevada Sunrise receives permit; drilling planned at Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

16 hours ago Staff Writer
Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. [NEV-TSXV; NVSGF-OTC] received an amended exploration permit from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the BLM) for the 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project in the Lida Valley basin, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

The amended permit increases the number of proposed borehole locations to 12, which includes the two successful boreholes that intersected significant lithium values drilled during the company’s maiden drilling program in March and April 2022.

Gemini is now fully permitted and bonded for a Phase 2 drilling program. Nevada Sunrise has engaged O’Keefe Drilling Company of Butte, Montana as the drilling contractor for the program, which is expected to begin in early September 2022. Up to six boreholes are planned for an estimated total of 8,000 feet (2,439 metres) of drilling. The exploration goal for the Phase 2 program is to drill to greater depths in order to fully explore the continuity of wide zones of lithium-bearing clays and water intersected in boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02.

“Nevada Sunrise is fortunate to have secured not only the necessary permits and approvals for our next phase of exploration at Gemini but also to contract a highly-qualified drilling company for the work,” said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO. “We are eager to return to Gemini in September and follow up on our new lithium discovery in the Lida Valley.”

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, Nevada.

The company’s key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, Nevada. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. [CPAU-TSXV; COPAF-OTC].


