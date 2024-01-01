NevGold defines 2.4 km copper-gold-moly soils trend at Zeus Copper Project, Idaho

Share this article

NevGold Corp. [TSXV: NAU; OTCQX: NAUFF; FSE: 5E50] reported results from its recent geochemical soil sampling program at the Zeus Copper Project in southwestern Idaho’s emerging Hercules Copper District. A total of 628 soil samples were collected and the Company has defined a new 2.4-km copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly at the Poseidon Target, and a new 1.0-km copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly at the Thorn Springs Target.

NevGold continues to confirm the project’s significant copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry potential, and the company will continue its active exploration program in 2025 due to the positive results.

As highlighted in NevGold’s previous News Releases from 2024 to today, the Zeus Copper Project shares many geological similarities with Hercules Metals Corp.’s copper porphyry discovery at the Hercules Project, including comparable surface sample geochemical results.

Highlights: Over 2.4 km copper-gold-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly identified at the Poseidon Target on Bureau of Land Management ground. Over 1.0 km copper-gold-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly identified at the Thorn Springs Target on BLM ground

Copper, gold and molybdenum soil geochemical anomalies coincide with geological, structural, and surface rock chip targets, highlighting promising copper porphyry exploration potential.

Zeus continues to show strong similarities to the Hercules Metals copper porphyry discovery, with soil geochemical footprints comparable in tenor and scale. NevGold has selected a geophysical contractor to complete surface programs.

NevGold continues to plan a Notice of Intent (NOI) to permit drill-ready targets on the BLM ground for a potential 2025 drill program.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, commented: “The soil sampling program completed at Zeus has yielded positive results with a large mineralization footprint and strong sample grades. We have defined a +2.4 km copper-gold-molybdenum target at Poseidon, and a +1.0 km copper-gold-molybdenum target at Thorn Springs. It is also encouraging to see the comparison in the footprint, grade, and geological signatures between the initial Zeus results and the early results from the Hercules Metals copper porphyry discovery which we have outlined in Figure 1. Two of our strongest targets at Poseidon and Thorn Springs are on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ground which simplifies and accelerates exploration and drill permitting. Our objective at Zeus is to have drill-targets defined and permitted by the 2025 summer field season.”

NevGold VP Exploration, Greg French, commented: “The results from this initial geochemical soil sampling program at the Zeus Property are very encouraging. Favorable host lithologies and robust sampling results suggest the potential that multiple porphyry centres lie below shallow alluvial cover at the Project. Along with our upcoming geophysical program, we look forward to incorporating the data to finalize targeting for a drill program later this year. We are fortunate to be positioned with one of the promising, early-stage copper exploration projects in the Western USA, and we will continue our systematic exploration to arrive at drill targets by the 2025 field season.”

NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Zeus in 2025 including: geological database review (completed); geological mapping (continuous); comprehensive surface geochemical sampling (completed); ground geophysical program (in preparation); application for drill permit, Notice of Intent “NOI” (in preparation); and drill testing copper targets identified by the above activities (results warranted).

Summary – Soil Sampling Results: Poseidon: new – the undrilled Poseidon Target is located on BLM ground on the southern portion of the Project. It features a newly identified 2.4 km copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly with individual soil samples grading up to 1,000 ppm copper, 183 ppb gold and 23 ppm molybdenum. The anomaly defines a continuous, northwest-trending zone spanning 2.4 km in length and 1.1 km in width, underlain by a Late Triassic granodiorite intrusive complex, which is a key copper host lithology. Despite limited bedrock exposure and minimal sampling within the target zone, NevGold is encouraged by the scale and tenor of the soil sampling results. As a result, the company will prioritize Poseidon in the upcoming geological field investigations and ground geophysical programs to define drill-ready targets.

Thorn Springs: new – the undrilled Thorn Springs target is located on BLM ground in the southwestern portion of the project. It features a newly identified 1.0 km copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly. Individual soil samples returned values of up to 720 ppm copper and 886 ppb gold, and 11.5 ppm molybdenum, defining a continuous northeast-trending anomaly over ~1.0 km in strike length and 800 metres in width. It is positive to see that the soil samples with the most anomalous geochemical signatures coincide with anomalous copper-gold-molybdenum rock chip samples, outcropping intrusive complexes (copper host lithology), and outcrops with northeast and northwest conjugate fractures filled with malachite. Although bedrock exposure is limited, NevGold is encouraged by the soil sampling results and the Company will prioritize Thorn Springs in the upcoming ground geophysical program to define drill-ready targets.

Initial surface soil and rock chip sampling by NevGold combined with historical data has identified multiple high-priority potential copper porphyry targets at the Zeus Copper Project. Results of the soil sampling reveal a multi-kilometer mineralized footprint with potential for multiple copper porphyry intrusive centres, showing tenor and scale analogous to the Hercules Metals copper porphyry discovery at the Hercules Project.

The objective at the Zeus Project is the discovery of intrusive rocks with veining and alteration that are indicative of porphyry Cu-Au-Mo mineralization. The company plans to conduct a ground geophysical program including both IP and MT surveys to define drill targets within these anomalous zones. The property benefits from well-maintained historical roads, providing excellent access for exploration activities.

The Thorn Springs and Poseidon Targets at Zeus are underlain by the Early Jurassic-aged Lower Huntington Formation, comprised of andesitic volcanics to volcaniclastics and limestone units-key hosts for copper mineralization. These units have been intruded by Late Triassic to Early Jurassic-aged intrusive complexes-key hosts for copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization.

Selected Rock chip assays included 3.79% copper, 0.412 ppm gold, 18.6 ppm silver and 11.8 ppm molybdenum; 1.93% copper, 0.936 ppm gold, 24.9 ppm silver and 8.4 ppm moly, (Thorn Springs). See original press release for more assays.

