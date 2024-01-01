New Age Metals updates Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni Project, Alaska

Share this article

New Age Metals Inc. [TSXV: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF; FSE: P7JF] updates the completion of company’s 2025 exploration program at its 100%-owned Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni Project. The project is located in southeast Alaska, about 65 km south of the community of Glenallen and about 265 km east of Anchorage.

Highlights of the Genesis project are listed below: The company is actively seeking an option/joint venture partner for its road-accessible Gensis PGE-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska.

The project is located within 3 km of the all-season paved Richardson highway and a high-capacity electric power line. The Genesis property comprises 4,144 hectares of State of Alaska mining claims.

Two separate settings of magmatic reef-style mineralization occur: chromate-hosted Platinum Group Metals (PGM) returning up to 2.4 g/t palladium (Pd) and 2.4 g/t platinum (Pt); and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu)-bearing sulphide mineralization with values up to 0.96% Ni and 0.58% Cu.

Reef-style cumulate mineralization is open to the west, east, north and at depth. Reef-style mineralization has been identified in outcrop for 2,000 metres along strike, with a 40-metre true thickness.

Known PGM mineralization covers a distance of 9 km across the prospect. The target areas have never been drilled. A Technical Report is available.

Genesis 2025 Exploration Program: In July, the company engaged Alaska Earth Sciences (AES) of Anchorage, Alaska, to complete a detailed mapping, sampling, and prospecting program at the Sheep Hill area, focusing on follow-up of Copper (Cu) anomalies identified in sediment samples collected by Aurora Geosciences Ltd (AGL) during their 2021 field season. Additional objectives include following the recommendations outlined in 2018 Technical Report by Curtis J. Freeman which was reaffirmed in AGL’s 2021 report.

AES is completing a six-day, four-person field program based out of the Tonsina River Lodge, located approximately eight miles northwest of Sheep Hill project area. The site will be accessed via ATV along roughly 11 miles of maintained trails, identified through satellite imagery and confirmed during a recent aerial reconnaissance.

Detailed geological mapping will be conducted at 1:1,000 and 1:2,000 scales, depending on outcrop availability and terrain complexity. Litho-geochemical sampling will follow a 100 m x 100 m grid where applicable, while targeted grab rock and sediment sampling will focus on areas of visible mineralization and/or pXRF (portable x-ray fluorescence) anomalies.

New Age Metals has three divisions: a Platinum Group Element division, a Lithium/Rare Element division, and a Antimony-Gold Division.

