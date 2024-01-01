New Destiny Mining drills unmapped historic mine workings at Treasure Mountain, British Columbia

Share this article

New Destiny Mining Corp. [TSXV-NED] provided the following update on its 2024 exploration program at the Treasure Mountain project, near Princeton, British Columbia.

The 2024 drilling program is underway at the Railroad copper-silver mineralized zone. Hole TMN24-01 was drilled under the 2019 trench, where an average grade of 0.64% copper and 116.0 ppm silver was channel sampled over 4.2 metres near the historic mine adit.

This drill hole intersected unmapped historic mine workings, which are now recognized to be more extensive than originally estimated. It appears there was some excavation done on the Railroad zone in the historic mine. Hole TMN24-02 will be drilled from the same location at a steeper angle to try and intersect the zone below the historic workings.

The Treasure Mountain property covers 10,819 hectares and is located 38 km west of the Copper Mountain mine at Princeton in southern BC. Targets on the property include critical minerals in porphyry copper-moly deposits, and gold-quartz vein and polymetallic silver-rich vein deposits.

