Newcore Gold drills 0.94 g/t Gold over 54.0 metres at Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

Share this article

Newcore Gold Ltd. [TSXV: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF] reported additional drill results from the 10,000-metre drill program underway at the 100%-owned Enchi Gold Project, Ghana. Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit (Boin) completed as part of the resource growth and infill program designed to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated intersected 0.94 g/t gold over 54.0 metres from 150 metres in hole KBRC294, including 2.11 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 151 m and 2.08 g/t Au over 11 m from 170 m.

Hole KBRC294 ended in mineralization outside the current limits of the pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate. All drill holes intersected gold mineralization, continuing to prove out the continuity of gold mineralization and potential for future resource growth at Boin.

Highlights from drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit at Enchi: All drill holes intersected gold mineralization, confirming continuity along strike and down dip for the two principal structures which comprise the Boin Gold Deposit.

Drilling encountered mineralization in both the near surface oxides as well as the upper portions of the sulphides. Hole KBRC296 intersected 1.44 g/t Au over 25.0 m from 31 m in the oxides, with a second zone of 2.26 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 67 m in the transitional material.

Hole KBRC298 intersected 0.53 g/t Au over 61.0 m from 159 m, including 1.07 g/t Au over 12.0 m from 173 m. Hole KBRC295 intersected 1.25 g/t Au over 24.0 m from 130 m.

Hole KBRC294 ended in mineralization which was intersected outside the limits of the pit that constrains the current Mineral Resource Estimate.

Multiple structures intersected, with drilling continuing to prove up the continuity of higher-grade mineralization at Boin. Hole KBRC294 intersected 0.94 g/t Au over 54.0 m from 150 m, including 2.11 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 151 m, and 2.08 g/t Au over 11.0 m from 170 m, and a second interval of 3.24 g/t Au over 6.0 m from 107 m including 16.52 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 109 m.

In addition to the 10,000-metre RC drill program, further exploration and development work is on-going at Enchi to continue to de-risk the development of the project and prove-out the district scale exploration potential. This work includes additional metallurgical testwork, drone surveys, hydrogeological testing, condemnation drilling, geotechnical work, environmental work, an airborne magnetic survey, trenching and soil sampling.

Luke Alexander, President and CEO, stated, “We are thrilled with the results encountered to date from the 10,000-metre drill program underway at our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana. The results to date not only show strong continuity of mineralization at the Boin Gold Deposit, but importantly are highlighting the potential for resource growth at depth with mineralization encountered below the limits of the pits that constrain the current resource at Enchi. The start of this drill program has also had strong success with prior released hole KBRC288, calculated on gram by metre, encountering the second-best intercept to date at Boin, which is now followed by hole KBRC294 which is in the top twenty of intercepts drilled to date at Boin. We look forward to continuing to prove out the strong potential for resource growth at Enchi while also advancing the Project with drilling to prove up the confidence level of the existing resources.”

Drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit: KRBC294 to KBRC298 (5 holes totalling 784 m) were completed in the central portion of Boin, targeting near-surface oxide and shallow sulphide mineralization with a goal of infill drilling for resource conversion to improve the confidence level as well as grow the existing Mineral Resource Estimate.

This drilling confirmed continuity along strike and down dip for the two principal structures which comprise the Boin Gold Deposit. The width and gold grades within these drill results are also consistent with prior wide spaced drilling completed at Boin. Hole KBRC294, which intersected 0.94 g/t Au over 54.0 m from 150 m, is located 100 metres south of the recently released hole KBRC288 which was one of the best holes drilled to date at Boin (intersected 1.96 g/t Au over 62.0 m from 139 m, including 2.31 g/t Au over 25.0 m from 139 m and 2.23 g/t Au over 28.0 m from 171 m).

This recent drilling covered a strike extent of 750 metres along the principal Boin structures and was drilled in an area where the previous pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate was classified as Inferred. The results of this recent drilling should allow for conversion of a substantial portion of mineralization within this area to the Indicated category.

Boin Gold Zone: Boin is one of the five deposits which comprise the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi (Boin has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 13.0 million tonnes grading 0.62 g/t Au containing 258,200 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resource of 15.9 million tonnes grading 0.68 g/t Au containing 349,600 ounces).

Boin is located 10 km south of the town of Enchi, with nearby roads and power and further access provided by a series of drill roads. Boin is outlined on surface by a greater than 6-km-long by up to 1-km-wide gold in soil anomaly. An airborne geophysical anomaly coincident with the Boin structure extends for a further kilometre north and 3 km south beyond the limits of current drilling. To date, approximately 40% of the gold-in-soil anomaly at Boin is untested by drilling, with the average vertical depth of all holes drilled to date at Boin only down to 88 metres.

The Enchi Gold Project hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 41.7 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au containing 743,500 ounces gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 46.6 million tonnes grading 0.65 g/t Au containing 972,000 ounces.

Enchi’s 248 km2 land package covers 40 km of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 km north.

Share this article