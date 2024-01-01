Newcore Gold drills 0.97 g/t gold over 96.0 metres at Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

Share this article

Newcore Gold Ltd. [TSX-V: NCAU; OTCQX: NCAUF] reported additional drill results from the 10,000-metre drill program underway at the 100%-owned Enchi Gold Project in Ghana. Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit continues to intersect wide zones of gold mineralization with hole KBRC316 intersecting 0.97 g/t gold over 96.0 metres from 100 metgres, including 2.05 g/t gold over 10.0 metres from 163 metres. Drilling continues to encounter higher-grade mineralization with hole KBRC313 intersecting 2.50 g/t gold over 17.0 metres from 132 metres, within a broader interval of 1.06 g/t gold over 81.0 metres from 127 metres.

Drilling is underway at Enchi as part of the resource growth and infill program designed to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated. All drill holes to date as part of the 2024 – 2025 drill program have intersected gold mineralization, continuing to prove out the continuity of gold mineralization and potential for future resource growth across the Project, including at Boin.

Highlights from Drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit at Enchi: Drilling continues to encounter wide zones of higher-grade gold mineralization within the sulphide mineralization. Hole KBRC316 intersected 0.97 g/t Au over 96.0 m from 100 m, including 2.05 g/t Au over 10.0 m from 163 m.

Hole KBRC313 intersected 1.06 g/t Au over 81.0 m from 127 m, including 2.50 g/t Au over 17.0 m from 132 m and 2.15 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 184 m.

Hole KBRC314 intersected 0.86 g/t Au over 62.0 m from 161 m, including 2.24 g/t Au over 9.0 m from 210 m.

Hole KBRC317 intersected 0.70 g/t Au over 73.0 m from 109 m and 1.52 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 192 m.

Drilling continues to prove out the continuity of gold mineralization and potential for resource growth at Enchi. All drill results released to date as part of the 2024-2025 drill program intersected gold mineralization.

Luke Alexander, President and CEO, stated, “The results from the drill program underway at Enchi continue to show strong continuity of gold mineralization at the Boin Gold Deposit along with wide zones of higher-grade gold mineralization within the sulphide mineralization. We believe that the results achieved to date with the current drill program underscore the potential to prove up the confidence of the existing resources at Enchi which is an important next step in advancing our Enchi Gold Project towards a Pre-Feasibility Study. We look forward to an exciting year-ahead as we continue to advance the development of our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana.”

This release reports results for 10 RC holes totalling 2,060 metres (KBRC309A to KBRC318) targeting the Boin Gold Deposit, with all holes intersecting gold mineralization. A total of 5,458 metres in 31 holes have been reported as part of the ongoing 2024-2025 drill program at Enchi.

Drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit: KBRC309A to KBRC318 (10 RC holes totalling 2,060 m) were completed in the central and south-central portion of Boin. Drilling targeted near-surface oxidized and shallow sulphide mineralization with a goal of infill drilling for resource conversion to both improve the confidence level as well as grow the existing Mineral Resource Estimate. The width and gold grades within these drill results are also consistent with prior wider-spaced drilling completed at Boin.

These results continue to highlight the potential to improve the confidence level of the Mineral Resource Estimate defined at the Boin Gold Deposit at Enchi.

Highlights from intercepts in the oxidized portion of the Boin Gold Deposit include 1.04 g/t Au over 16.0 m from 93 m in hole KBRC312 and 1.17 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 65 m in KBRC318.

The drill results released to date from the 2024 – 2025 drill program are from the Boin Gold Deposit where drilling was designed to improve the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate. This recent drilling covered a strike extent of 1 km along the principal Boin structures and was drilled in an area where the previous pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate was classified as Inferred. The results of this recent drilling should allow for conversion of a substantial portion of mineralization within this area to the Indicated category.

2024-2025 Enchi Work Program: A 10,000-metre RC drill program is underway at Enchi, targeting near-surface oxide and shallow sulphide mineralization with a primary goal of infill drilling for resource conversion to improve the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate. Most of the infill drilling is allocated to the two largest deposits at Enchi, Boin and Sewum. A subset of the drill program will also focus on outlining resource growth, with all deposit areas and pre-resource targets at Enchi remaining open along strike and at depth, providing for future resource growth across the district-scale property.

Additional exploration and development work is on-going at Enchi, including metallurgical testwork, drone surveys, an airborne magnetic survey, trenching, hydrogeological testing, condemnation drilling, geotechnical work, environmental work and soil sampling. Drone topographic surveys are underway, expanding on previously completed work, at the Kwakyekrom and Tokosea deposit areas to provide detailed topographic information required to improve the confidence level of each deposit’s Mineral Resource Estimate.

Additionally, the drone survey will be completed across the proposed heap leach facility area to contribute additional data for future detailed engineering studies. An airborne magnetic survey will test grass roots targets related to a series of gold-in-soil anomalies and gold mineralization identified in trenching. Soil sampling is also currently being completed on the Omanpe and Abotia licenses with a goal of further defining early-stage targets across Enchi for future trenching and drilling.

Boin is one of the five deposits which comprise the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi (Boin has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 13.0 million tonnes grading 0.62 g/t Au containing 258,200 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resource of 15.9 million tonnes grading 0.68 g/t Au containing 349,600 ounces). Boin is located 10 km south of the town of Enchi, with nearby roads and power and further access provided by a series of drill roads. An airborne geophysical anomaly coincident with the Boin structure extends for a further kilometre north and 3 km south beyond the limits of current drilling. To date, approximately 40% of the gold-in-soil anomaly at Boin is untested by drilling, with the average vertical depth of all holes drilled to date at Boin only down to 90 metres.

