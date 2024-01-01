Newcore Gold drills 1.85 g/t gold over 62.0 metres at Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

Share this article

Newcore Gold Ltd. [TSXV: NCAU; OTCQX: NCAUF] reported additional drill results from the 10,000-metre drill program underway at the 100%-owned Enchi Gold Project in Ghana, Africa. Shallow Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the Sewum Gold Deposit intersected multiple zones of gold mineralization, with hole SWRC194 intersecting 1.85 g/t gold over 62.0 metres from 1 metre, including a higher-grade intercept of 8.36 g/t Au over 10.0 metres from 13 metres.

The drill program underway at Enchi is focused on resource growth and infill drilling designed to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated. Drilling completed to date as part of the 2024 – 2025 drill program continues to prove out the continuity of gold mineralization and potential for future resource growth across the Project.

Drilling continues to encounter wide zones of gold mineralization within both the oxidized and sulphide mineralization.

SWRC194 intersected 1.85 g/t Au over 62.0 m from 1 m in the oxide/transition zones, with a higher-grade interval of 8.36 g/t Au over 10.0 m from 13 m. A second intercept within hole SWRC194 intersected 0.75 g/t Au over 68.0 m from 99 m in the upper sulphide zone, including 1.15 g/t Au over 14.0 m from 102 m.

Drilling is proving out the continuity of near surface gold mineralization in all target areas across Sewum. SWRC202 intersected 2.39 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 28 m, with a second zone of 1.65 g/t Au over 5.0 m from surface. SWRC195 intersected two areas of mineralization near surface, including 0.77 g/t Au over 9.0 m from surface, with a second zone of 0.80 g/t Au over 38.0 m from 20 m. SWRC201 intersected 1.07 g/t Au over 27.0 m from 72 m, including 2.82 g/t Au over 8.0 m from 73 m.

Luke Alexander, President and CEO of Newcore stated, “The drill program underway at Enchi continues to deliver strong results with drilling confirming the continuity of gold mineralization across our two largest deposits at Enchi, Boin and Sewum. These latest results from the drill program, focused on Sewum which is our largest deposit at Enchi, highlight the resource growth potential from near surface mineralization that is amenable to open pit mining and heap leach processing. Importantly, mineralization was encountered from surface, with results including higher-grade intervals above the average grade of the deposit as defined in our current Mineral Resource Estimate. We are confidant that with this drill program we will achieve our primary goal of improving the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate, an important next step in advancing Enchi towards a Pre-Feasibility Study which we view as a value creating milestone for the Company.”

This release reports results for 33 RC holes totalling 2,922 m (SWRC171 to SWRC203) targeting the Sewum Gold Deposit. 32 of the 33 holes intersected gold mineralization. A total of 8,380 metres in 64 holes have been reported as part of the ongoing 2024 – 2025 drill program at Enchi.

This drilling confirmed continuity along strike and down dip for the principal structures which comprise the Sewum Gold Deposit. The width and gold grades within these drill results are also consistent with prior wider-spaced drilling completed at Sewum.

The drill results released to date from the 2024-2025 drill program are from the Boin and Sewum deposits where drilling was designed to improve the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate. This recent drilling was drilled in areas where the previous pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate was classified as Inferred. The results of this recent drilling should allow for conversion of a substantial portion of mineralization within these areas to the Indicated category.

A 10,000-metre RC drill program is underway at Enchi, targeting near-surface oxide and shallow sulphide mineralization with a primary goal of infill drilling for resource conversion to improve the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate.

Most of the infill drilling is allocated to the two largest deposits at Enchi, Boin and Sewum. Improving the confidence level of the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi is a key component of the development work required to be completed in advance of commissioning a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project.

A subset of the drill program will also focus on outlining resource growth, with all deposit areas and pre-resource targets at Enchi remaining open along strike and at depth, providing for future resource growth across the district-scale property.

Additional exploration and development work is on-going at Enchi, including metallurgical testwork, drone surveys, an airborne magnetic survey, trenching, hydrogeological testing, geotechnical work, environmental work and soil sampling.

Drone topographic surveys are underway, expanding on previously completed work, at the Kwakyekrom and Tokosea deposit areas to provide detailed topographic information required to improve the confidence level of each deposit’s Mineral Resource Estimate. Additionally, the drone survey will be completed across the proposed heap leach facility area to contribute additional data for future detailed engineering studies. An airborne magnetic survey will test grass roots targets related to a series of gold-in-soil anomalies and gold mineralization identified in trenching.

Soil sampling is also currently being completed on the Omanpe and Abotia licenses with a goal of further defining early-stage targets across Enchi for future trenching and drilling.

Sewum is one of the five deposits which comprise the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi (Sewum has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 20.9 million tonnes grading 0.48 g/t Au containing 323,300 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resource of 21.8 million tonnes grading 0.53 g/t Au containing 373,100 ounces). Sewum is located 15 kilometres south of the town of Enchi, with nearby roads and power and further access provided by a series of drill roads. Sewum is outlined on surface by a greater than six-kilometre-long and one to 2-km-wide gold in soil anomaly. An airborne geophysical anomaly coincident with the Sewum Gold Deposit defines a series of sub parallel and intersecting structures. To date, approximately 50% of the gold-in-soil anomaly at Sewum is untested by drilling, with the average vertical depth of all holes drilled to date at Sewum only down to 75 metres.

The Enchi Gold Project hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 41.7 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au containing 743,500 ounces gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 46.6 million tonnes grading 0.65 g/t Au containing 972,000 ounces.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer. Enchi’s 248 km2 land package covers 40 km of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 km to the north.

